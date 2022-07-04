01Talent Africa and Atos launch their first Collective Intelligence Zone to reveal the digital talent of tomorrow in Senegal

English French





Dakar (Senegal) – July 4, 2022 - 01Talent Africa, in partnership with Atos, launches its very first Zone01 in Africa. It is being set up in Dakar, Senegal, and will offer a brand-new kind of digital training to as many people as possible. This new collective intelligence center will welcome several hundred young talent from Senegal in the Atos offices in Cité Keur Gorgui in Dakar.

This initiative is part of a strategic partnership that aims to accelerate the digital transformation in Africa, by enabling the massification of world-class digital skills through an innovative and inclusive training of excellence on the continent.

Photo: From left to right: Nour Acogny, Project manager trainee, Atos; Aïssatou Camara, Project manager, Atos; Mour Seck, General Manager, Atos Sénégal; Bérénice Chassagne, Head of Growing Markets, Atos; Alpha Barry, Head of Atos in Africa; Marjolaine Blanc, Project Director, 01Talent Africa; Momadou Ndoye, Head of Operations for Western and Central Africa, Atos.

01 Talent Africa and Atos commit to creating the collective force that will accelerate Africa's digital transformation

To reduce the digital divide while anchoring African local authorities and actors across the continent in the digital world, 01Talent Africa and Atos are relying on the power of peer-to-peer digital education and the extraordinary potential of African youth.

Zone01 Dakar, the guarantee of a digital transformation of Senegalese territories and businesses

With the growing global shortage of qualified skills in digital professions, the launch of this first Zone01 in Dakar, within Atos' premises, responds to one of the main challenges of the digitalization of Senegalese territories and businesses: access to new agile, autonomous, and collaborative talent.

Zone01 Dakar will open this autumn and the first cohort will begin its training before the end of the year

The inauguration is scheduled for September 2022 at Atos' premises in Cité Keur Gorgui in Dakar. An ambitious talent identification campaign will start in June. Candidates wishing to take the online selection tests can register on the Zone01 Dakar website. They must be at least 18 years old to register. If they are selected, they will be able to participate in one of the three "pools" scheduled early September, early October and early November. The "pool" is the final step in the selection process. During this stage, candidates will be immersed for 4 weeks into 01Edu pedagogy, which is based on peer-to-peer learning and group project solving, without any class or teacher.

The first cohort will begin its training before the end of the year. It will welcome about 120 future talents who will be equipped with laptops. This first Zone01 will serve as a basis for the deployment of the training offer which aims at creating more than 200 Zone01 on the African continent.



"With an average age of 19, Africa is the youngest continent in the world and will represent 40% of the world's population by the end of the century. By working with 01Talent in Africa, we are giving these young people the opportunity to unleash their creative potential to contribute to the innovation and digital transformation of the continent," said Alpha Barry, Head of Atos in Africa.

"We are very pleased to materialize this partnership with Atos with the opening of this first Zone01 in Senegal. This strategic initiative confirms the commitment of 01Talent and Atos to the creation of an African technology ecosystem strengthened by the training of world-class talent, essential to the accomplishment of the continent's digital transition. This is a huge opportunity to create jobs for young people and value for local businesses. Everyone becomes an actor of change," said Karim Sy, Strategic Director of 01Talent Africa.

After Dakar, Atos and 01Talent will develop their partnership with the opening of new Zone01 on the African continent, notably in Egypt, Morocco and Mauritania.

