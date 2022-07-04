Stents: Technologies and Global Markets 2022-2027: Greater Incidence of Non-Communicable/Chronic Diseases Fueling Growth

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stents: Technologies and Global Markets 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for stents is estimated to increase from $7.8 billion in 2022 to $9.7 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.

The global market for stents by vascular therapeutic application is estimated to increase from $7.1 billion in 2022 to $8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.

The global market for stents by nonvascular therapeutic application is estimated to increase from $760.4 million in 2022 to $970.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.

The global stents market is growing at a slow to moderate rate, with different devices on different swings. The peripheral vascular stents are on an upswing and are expected to see a high growth rate worldwide. U.S., Europe, and Japan are among the largest regions in terms of stents market share. These markets are reaching a point of saturation, where opportunity is focusing not on market penetration but rather on the opportunity to replace or shift to the newest generation of stents technology.

Report Scope

  • An up-to-date review of the global markets for stents and associated medical device technologies
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue sales data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
  • Evaluation and forecast of the global stents market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, therapeutic application, and geographic region
  • Identification of promising new products (stents) and technologies that are still in development and assess the probability of their successful commercialization over the next few years
  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors influencing the progress of the global stents marketplace
  • Discussion of the regulatory structure for medical stents, pricing and reimbursement structure, marketed and pipeline products, and major developments influencing the medical devices industry
  • Insight into recent industry structure, the competitive landscape for major types of stents manufacturers, ongoing research activities and their clinical trials
  • Key merger and acquisition deals, product approvals/launches, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the MedTech industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Overview
  • Vascular
  • Coronary
  • Peripheral Vascular
  • Nonvascular
  • Ureteral
  • Gastrointestinal
  • Biliary and Pancreatic
  • Tracheobronchial/Pulmonary
  • Global Market for Stents, by Therapeutic Application
  • Global Market for Vascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application
  • Global Market for Coronary Stents
  • Global Market for Peripheral Vascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application
  • Global Market for Nonvascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application
  • Ureteral Stents
  • Gastrointestinal Stents
  • Biliary and Pancreatic Stents
  • Tracheobronchial/Pulmonary Stents

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Overview
  • Stent Material
  • Bare-Metal Stent (BMS)
  • Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)
  • Drugs Used in DES
  • Polymer-Based DES
  • Polymer-Free DES (PF-DES)
  • Biodegradable/Bioabsorbable Stents (BDS)
  • Technological Advantages of BDS
  • Technological Disadvantages of BDS
  • Other Stents
  • Covered Stents
  • Plastic, Hybrid Material, and Silicone Stents
  • Global Market for Stents, by Stent Type
  • Market Analysis
  • Market Revenue
  • Global Market for Vascular Stents, by Stent Type
  • Market Analysis
  • Market Revenue
  • Global Market for Coronary Stents, by Stent Type
  • Global Market for Peripheral Vascular Stents, by Stent Type
  • Global Market for Nonvascular Stents, by Stent Type
  • Market Analysis
  • Market Revenue

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
    • Favorable Global Demographics and Aging Population
    • Greater Incidence of Non-Communicable/Chronic Diseases
    • Continuous Product and Technology Developments
  • Other Drivers
  • Market Restraints
    • Alternative Technologies
    • Decline in Average Selling Prices
    • Stringent Regulatory Environment
    • Coverage and Reimbursement Issues
  • Other Restraints
  • Market Trends

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Overview
  • Key Stent Manufacturers' Offerings, by Application Types
  • Global Company Ranking
  • Coronary Stents
  • Peripheral Vascular Stents
  • Nonvascular Stents
  • Recent Industry Activities

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • B. Braun Melsungen Ag
  • Becton, Dickinson And Co.
  • Biosensors International
  • Biotronik Se & Co. Kg
  • Boston Scientific Corp.
  • Cook Medical Llc
  • Cordis Corp.
  • Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Terumo Corp.
  • W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3buqzj

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Global Stents Market
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Bioabsorbable Stent
                            
                            
                                Drug Eluting Stent
                            
                            
                                Gastrointestinal Stent
                            
                            
                                Nonvascular Stent
                            
                            
                                Pancreatic Stent
                            
                            
                                Stent Manufacturer
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data