Stents: Technologies and Global Markets 2022-2027: Greater Incidence of Non-Communicable/Chronic Diseases Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stents: Technologies and Global Markets 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for stents is estimated to increase from $7.8 billion in 2022 to $9.7 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.
The global market for stents by vascular therapeutic application is estimated to increase from $7.1 billion in 2022 to $8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.
The global market for stents by nonvascular therapeutic application is estimated to increase from $760.4 million in 2022 to $970.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.
The global stents market is growing at a slow to moderate rate, with different devices on different swings. The peripheral vascular stents are on an upswing and are expected to see a high growth rate worldwide. U.S., Europe, and Japan are among the largest regions in terms of stents market share. These markets are reaching a point of saturation, where opportunity is focusing not on market penetration but rather on the opportunity to replace or shift to the newest generation of stents technology.
Report Scope
- An up-to-date review of the global markets for stents and associated medical device technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue sales data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Evaluation and forecast of the global stents market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, therapeutic application, and geographic region
- Identification of promising new products (stents) and technologies that are still in development and assess the probability of their successful commercialization over the next few years
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors influencing the progress of the global stents marketplace
- Discussion of the regulatory structure for medical stents, pricing and reimbursement structure, marketed and pipeline products, and major developments influencing the medical devices industry
- Insight into recent industry structure, the competitive landscape for major types of stents manufacturers, ongoing research activities and their clinical trials
- Key merger and acquisition deals, product approvals/launches, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the MedTech industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Vascular
- Coronary
- Peripheral Vascular
- Nonvascular
- Ureteral
- Gastrointestinal
- Biliary and Pancreatic
- Tracheobronchial/Pulmonary
- Global Market for Stents, by Therapeutic Application
- Global Market for Vascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application
- Global Market for Coronary Stents
- Global Market for Peripheral Vascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application
- Global Market for Nonvascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application
- Ureteral Stents
- Gastrointestinal Stents
- Biliary and Pancreatic Stents
- Tracheobronchial/Pulmonary Stents
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Overview
- Stent Material
- Bare-Metal Stent (BMS)
- Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)
- Drugs Used in DES
- Polymer-Based DES
- Polymer-Free DES (PF-DES)
- Biodegradable/Bioabsorbable Stents (BDS)
- Technological Advantages of BDS
- Technological Disadvantages of BDS
- Other Stents
- Covered Stents
- Plastic, Hybrid Material, and Silicone Stents
- Global Market for Stents, by Stent Type
- Market Analysis
- Market Revenue
- Global Market for Vascular Stents, by Stent Type
- Market Analysis
- Market Revenue
- Global Market for Coronary Stents, by Stent Type
- Global Market for Peripheral Vascular Stents, by Stent Type
- Global Market for Nonvascular Stents, by Stent Type
- Market Analysis
- Market Revenue
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Favorable Global Demographics and Aging Population
- Greater Incidence of Non-Communicable/Chronic Diseases
- Continuous Product and Technology Developments
- Other Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Alternative Technologies
- Decline in Average Selling Prices
- Stringent Regulatory Environment
- Coverage and Reimbursement Issues
- Other Restraints
- Market Trends
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Key Stent Manufacturers' Offerings, by Application Types
- Global Company Ranking
- Coronary Stents
- Peripheral Vascular Stents
- Nonvascular Stents
- Recent Industry Activities
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Biosensors International
- Biotronik Se & Co. Kg
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cook Medical Llc
- Cordis Corp.
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
- Medtronic Plc
- Terumo Corp.
- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3buqzj
Attachment