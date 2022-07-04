Stents: Technologies and Global Markets 2022-2027: Greater Incidence of Non-Communicable/Chronic Diseases Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stents: Technologies and Global Markets 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for stents is estimated to increase from $7.8 billion in 2022 to $9.7 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.



The global market for stents by vascular therapeutic application is estimated to increase from $7.1 billion in 2022 to $8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.



The global market for stents by nonvascular therapeutic application is estimated to increase from $760.4 million in 2022 to $970.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.

The global stents market is growing at a slow to moderate rate, with different devices on different swings. The peripheral vascular stents are on an upswing and are expected to see a high growth rate worldwide. U.S., Europe, and Japan are among the largest regions in terms of stents market share. These markets are reaching a point of saturation, where opportunity is focusing not on market penetration but rather on the opportunity to replace or shift to the newest generation of stents technology.



Report Scope

An up-to-date review of the global markets for stents and associated medical device technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue sales data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Evaluation and forecast of the global stents market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, therapeutic application, and geographic region

Identification of promising new products (stents) and technologies that are still in development and assess the probability of their successful commercialization over the next few years

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors influencing the progress of the global stents marketplace

Discussion of the regulatory structure for medical stents, pricing and reimbursement structure, marketed and pipeline products, and major developments influencing the medical devices industry

Insight into recent industry structure, the competitive landscape for major types of stents manufacturers, ongoing research activities and their clinical trials

Key merger and acquisition deals, product approvals/launches, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the MedTech industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Vascular

Coronary

Peripheral Vascular

Nonvascular

Ureteral

Gastrointestinal

Biliary and Pancreatic

Tracheobronchial/Pulmonary

Global Market for Stents, by Therapeutic Application

Global Market for Vascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application

Global Market for Coronary Stents

Global Market for Peripheral Vascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application

Global Market for Nonvascular Stents, by Therapeutic Application

Ureteral Stents

Gastrointestinal Stents

Biliary and Pancreatic Stents

Tracheobronchial/Pulmonary Stents

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Overview

Stent Material

Bare-Metal Stent (BMS)

Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)

Drugs Used in DES

Polymer-Based DES

Polymer-Free DES (PF-DES)

Biodegradable/Bioabsorbable Stents (BDS)

Technological Advantages of BDS

Technological Disadvantages of BDS

Other Stents

Covered Stents

Plastic, Hybrid Material, and Silicone Stents

Global Market for Stents, by Stent Type

Market Analysis

Market Revenue

Global Market for Vascular Stents, by Stent Type

Market Analysis

Market Revenue

Global Market for Coronary Stents, by Stent Type

Global Market for Peripheral Vascular Stents, by Stent Type

Global Market for Nonvascular Stents, by Stent Type

Market Analysis

Market Revenue

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Favorable Global Demographics and Aging Population Greater Incidence of Non-Communicable/Chronic Diseases Continuous Product and Technology Developments

Other Drivers

Market Restraints Alternative Technologies Decline in Average Selling Prices Stringent Regulatory Environment Coverage and Reimbursement Issues

Other Restraints

Market Trends

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Key Stent Manufacturers' Offerings, by Application Types

Global Company Ranking

Coronary Stents

Peripheral Vascular Stents

Nonvascular Stents

Recent Industry Activities

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Biosensors International

Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cook Medical Llc

Cordis Corp.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Terumo Corp.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3buqzj

Attachment