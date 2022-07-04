United States Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Coherent Optics Technology Could Boost the Capacity of HFC Networks to 1,000Gb/s and Above

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The large broadband market in the US is served by many operators, though a few of these account for the vast majority of subscribers. This is equally true in the DSL and cable broadband sectors.
To increase data rates. DSL operators over the years have trialled a range of technologies, including iterations of VDSL as well as G.fast, which can provide data at above 1Gb/s. Similarly, cablecos have largely transitioned their networks to DOCSIS3.1. Some have invested in DOCSIS4.0, specifications for which were worked on by CableLabs in 2020.
Operators including Comcast, Charter, and Cox are looking to Full Duplex DOCSIS to enable multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gb/s further into the future. Coherent optics technology could boost the capacity of HFC networks to 1,000Gb/s and above.
However, some of the cablecos are looking to suspend the migration to DOCSIS4.0 in preference for broadband service offerings based on FttP.
While Cox has been working on DOCSIS4.0 as a development project, the company in February 2022 also announced a multi-billion-dollar investment over several years to deploy a fibre network capable of providing data at up to 10Gb/s, probably in tandem with rolling out DOCSIS4.0 as a subsidiary but minor offering.
In part, the investment in fibre could be seen as a commercial response to similar efforts from AT&T and other competitors. Altice USA in 2021 decided to ditch DOCSIS4.0 in preference for covering two-thirds of its footprint with fibre by the end of 2025.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
Regulatory environment
- Public Safety Network
- Wireless Local Number Portability (WLNP)
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Privacy-related legislation
- Spectrum
- Spectrum swaps and acquisitions
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Policy and regulation framework
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) network
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)
- Policy and regulation framework
- Public (ILEC, CLEC and Municipal) FttP networks
- RBOC FttP roll-out
Digital-economy
- E-services
Appendix Historic data
Companies Mentioned
- Alltel
- Altice USA
- AT&T
- CenturyLink
- Cincinnati Bell
- Clearwire
- Comcast
- Fairpoint
- Frontier Communications
- Frontline
- HughesNet
- Leap Wireless
- Lumen
- MetroPCS Communications
- Qwest
- SpaceX
- Sprint Corporation
- T-Mobile US
- TracFone
- US Cellular
- Verizon
- ViaSat
- Windstream
