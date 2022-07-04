United States Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Coherent Optics Technology Could Boost the Capacity of HFC Networks to 1,000Gb/s and Above

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The large broadband market in the US is served by many operators, though a few of these account for the vast majority of subscribers. This is equally true in the DSL and cable broadband sectors.



To increase data rates. DSL operators over the years have trialled a range of technologies, including iterations of VDSL as well as G.fast, which can provide data at above 1Gb/s. Similarly, cablecos have largely transitioned their networks to DOCSIS3.1. Some have invested in DOCSIS4.0, specifications for which were worked on by CableLabs in 2020.

Operators including Comcast, Charter, and Cox are looking to Full Duplex DOCSIS to enable multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gb/s further into the future. Coherent optics technology could boost the capacity of HFC networks to 1,000Gb/s and above.



However, some of the cablecos are looking to suspend the migration to DOCSIS4.0 in preference for broadband service offerings based on FttP.



While Cox has been working on DOCSIS4.0 as a development project, the company in February 2022 also announced a multi-billion-dollar investment over several years to deploy a fibre network capable of providing data at up to 10Gb/s, probably in tandem with rolling out DOCSIS4.0 as a subsidiary but minor offering.

In part, the investment in fibre could be seen as a commercial response to similar efforts from AT&T and other competitors. Altice USA in 2021 decided to ditch DOCSIS4.0 in preference for covering two-thirds of its footprint with fibre by the end of 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



Key statistics



Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Regulatory environment

Public Safety Network

Wireless Local Number Portability (WLNP)

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Privacy-related legislation

Spectrum

Spectrum swaps and acquisitions

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Major mobile operators

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Policy and regulation framework

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) network

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)

Policy and regulation framework

Public (ILEC, CLEC and Municipal) FttP networks

RBOC FttP roll-out

Digital-economy

E-services

Appendix Historic data



Companies Mentioned

Alltel

Altice USA

AT&T

CenturyLink

Cincinnati Bell

Clearwire

Comcast

Fairpoint

Frontier Communications

Frontline

Google

HughesNet

Leap Wireless

Lumen

MetroPCS Communications

Qwest

SpaceX

Sprint Corporation

T-Mobile US

TracFone

US Cellular

Verizon

ViaSat

Windstream

