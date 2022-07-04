English Finnish

Enedo Plc Managers´ Transactions 4 July 2022 at 12:15

Enedo Plc - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Olle Hulteberg (Inission AB, Member of the Board)

Position: Chairman of the Board of Enedo Oyj

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Enedo Oyj

LEI: 7437009XPNDQBLPM1R38

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437009XPNDQBLPM1R38_20210527122003_2

Transaction date: 2022-07-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000415252

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 21,113,257 Unit price: 0.26 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 21,113,257 Volume weighted average price: 0.26 EUR

ENEDO PLC



Mikael Fryklund

CEO

For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media



Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2021 the group´s revenue was EUR 36,4 million. Enedo has 330 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.