Enedo Plc Managers´ Transactions 4 July 2022
Enedo Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Olle Hulteberg (Inission AB, Member of the Board)
Position: Chairman of the Board of Enedo Oyj
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Enedo Oyj
LEI: 7437009XPNDQBLPM1R38
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437009XPNDQBLPM1R38_20210527122003_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000415252
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 21,113,257 Unit price: 0.26 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 21,113,257 Volume weighted average price: 0.26 EUR
ENEDO PLC
Mikael Fryklund
CEO
For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.
Enedo
Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2021 the group´s revenue was EUR 36,4 million. Enedo has 330 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.
