New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290047/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Gentex Corporation, Eaton Corporation Inc, Nittan Company Ltd., Space Age Electronics, Lowa Fire Equipment Company, Hiren Industrial Corporation, Larsen Manufacturing, and NAFFCO.



The global fire safety equipment market is expected to grow from $39.03 billion in 2021 to $43.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The fire safety equipment market is expected to grow to $60.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%.



The fire safety equipment market consists of sales of fire safety equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect the user from fire during any firebreak.Firefighting equipment is a collection of tools and appliances used to extinguish fires.



It can be utilized by professional firefighters and untrained users on the site of a fire, or it can be integrated into the infrastructure of a building (such as a sprinkler system).



The main types of products in fire safety equipment are extinguishers, fire hydrants, respirators, and other products.A fire extinguisher is a portable device used to put out a small fire by directing onto it a substance that cools the burning fire, deprives the flame of oxygen, or interferes with the chemical reactions occurring in the fire flame.



The different solutions include fire detection, and fire suppression and involve various technologies such as active fire safety systems, and passive fire safety systems. These are used in commercial, industrial, and residential applications.



North America was the largest region in the fire safety equipment market in 2021. The regions covered in the fire safety equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The fire safety equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fire safety equipment market statistics, including fire safety equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fire safety equipment market share, detailed fire safety equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fire safety equipment industry. This fire safety equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rapid growth of the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the fire safety equipment market going forward.Construction is the process of building, altering, repairing, remodeling, improving, or demolishing any structures.



Fire safety equipment is widely used at the construction site to protect the user from fire. For instance, according to Invest India, an India-based investment promotion and facilitation agency, the construction industry is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. Furthermore, by 2030, India’s real estate business would be worth $1 trillion, contributing 13% of the country’s GDP. Therefore, the rapid growth of the construction industry drives the growth of the fire safety equipment market.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the fire safety equipment market.Major companies operating in the fire safety equipment sector are focused on new partnerships to strengthen their position.



For instance, in July 2021, MSA Safety Incorporated, a US-based manufacturer of safety products partnered with Perspective Robotics AG, a Switzerland-based aerial robotics design and manufacturing firm.Through this partnership, the two companies will work together to increase fire scene situational awareness, both locally and remotely.



Further in November 2020, the American University of Sharjah, a UAE-based institution partnered with Emirates Fire Fighting Equipment Factory LLC, a UAE-based firefighting equipment factory. Through this partnership, these two companies will work together in areas of research, student internships, fire protection engineering, and community awareness initiatives.



In January 2021, CertaSite, a US-based company that provides fire protection services acquired Great Lakes Fire & Safety Equipment Company for an undisclosed amount.This deal helps the company to develop its customer base and enlarge into new markets under CertaSite.



Great Lakes is a US-based company that manufactures fire extinguishers.



The countries covered in the fire safety equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290047/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________