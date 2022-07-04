New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sepsis Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Technology [Molecular Diagnostics, Flow Cytometry, Microfluidics, Immunoassay, Biomarker, and Microbiology], Method, Test Type, Pathogen, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289935/?utm_source=GNW

However, the lack of skilled professionals hampers the sepsis diagnostics market growth.

Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection.Sepsis is a serious clinical condition that can be a result of other infections, including viral infections, such as COVID-19 or influenza.



It is a life-threatening medical emergency.Early detection and specific clinical intervention are crucial for improving the outcome of patients suffering from sepsis.



Sepsis caused by bacteria involves cascade of reactions, such as lack of oxygen supply to cells and inactivation of immune complexes involved in the clearance of bacteria and its particles, which progresses to multiple organ failure.Sepsis is considered as a three staged syndrome by many physicians that starts with sepsis, leading to severe sepsis, and results in septic shock, which is considered as a medical emergency.



Sepsis has a high mortality and morbidity rate. Sepsis diagnostics is the study of diagnosis of sepsis, which is a serious clinical condition that generally results from primary bacterial infection or, less frequently, from a fungal and/or viral infection. According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in February 2019, the mortality rate of sepsis is 25 % to 30 %.

Most of the diagnostic tests for sepsis are time-consuming and take up to 72 hours to provide results.In the era of molecular diagnosis for every kind of disease, the demand for rapid diagnostic tests for sepsis is rising.



As a result, many key players operating in the industry put efforts into developing innovative rapid diagnostic tests for sepsis.For instance, in September 2020, Barcelona-based Loop Diagnostics launched a point-of-care diagnosis platform.



The platform replaces the traditional methods of blood culture analysis and provide rapid results.Also, it can identify bacterial infections via blood-based markers and provide test results in two hours with a 99% accuracy rate.



Additionally, in May 2020, Beckman Coulter launched its new DxH 690T hematology analyzer with early sepsis indicators in the US.

Moreover, the key players developed cost-effective diagnostic tests to overcome all the challenges associated with sepsis diagnosis.For instance, Inflammatix, a pioneering molecular diagnostics company, published a health economic model that shows the use of the company’s HostDxTM Sepsis test is cost-effective as compare to standard methods.



The test was performed on patients suspected of acute respiratory tract infections (ARTI) in Emergency Departments.The study was published in April 2020 in The Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research.



The model informed hospital clinicians of the potential clinical and economic benefits of widespread adoption of the HostDx Sepsis test.

Furthermore, the rising need for rapid diagnostics for sepsis fueled the research activities among key players in recent years.Both the existing players and the start-ups in sepsis diagnostics are well supported financially by government and research organizations.



For instance, in April 2020, Cytovale Inc. partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for sepsis diagnosis in patients with respiratory infections, including COVID-19. The research was estimated to stand at US$ 5.9 million, with a contribution of approximately US$ 3.83 million by BARDA. Thus, the launch of effective treatments and ongoing clinical trials would provide lucrative opportunities for the sepsis diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, method, test type, pathogen, and end user.Based on product, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into instruments, reagents and assays, blood culture media, and software.



The blood culture media segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during 2021–2028.According to the Journal of the Academy of Clinical Microbiologists report, blood culture media remains one of the most critical investigations in the sepsis management as it allows identification of the responsible organism for sepsis, appropriate choice of empirical and specific antibiotics, and points toward further investigations for identifying the focus on infection.



A blood culture media is recommended for all septic patients.Automation in the blood culture system has enabled maximum yield of pathogens in the shortest possible time to improve patient management and save lives.



The method is highly recommended as it reveals one of the highest levels of evidence in the diagnostic workup of a sepsis patient. Such aforementioned factors support the market growth for the blood culture media segment and ultimately fuel the growth of sepsis diagnostics market.

The software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for the overall sepsis diagnostics market during the forecast period.Several top players involved in the global sepsis diagnostics market continuously launch different software to stay forefront in the market.



For instance, Mobile Technology announced the launch of Nerve center Software that play an important role in early detection of sepsis and other life-threatening conditions among patients. The new software uses vital signs and pathology results for automating the early diagnosis of sepsis and then ensures that the appropriate doctors and nurses are immediately alerted on their mobile devices when a risk of sepsis has been identified.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Library of Medicine, and National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global sepsis diagnostics market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289935/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________