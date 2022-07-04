Bone & Joint Supplement Market Report 2022-2027: Shift in Consumer Preferences Due to the Rising Health Awareness Driving Growth

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market by Type (Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Calcium, Collagen, Omega 3-Fatty Acid, Glucosamine-Chondroitin), Distribution Channels, Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder), Target Consumers and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bone & joint health supplements market is estimated to be valued at USD 11.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 17.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



North America is projected to witness the growth of 7.9% during the forecast period.



The bone & joint health supplements market in North America is growing at a CAGR of 7.9% due to the rising awareness related to health trends, the popularity of bone & joint health supplements is witnessing a surge in the region. Insufficient exercise, low vitamin D levels, and inadequate calcium are becoming more widely recognized in modern life. Vitamin D deficiency affects around 70% of children in the United States. Adults have been shown to have a similar level of vitamin D deficiency.



The elderly people segment dominated the bone & joint health supplements market by target consumers. It is estimated at USD 5,410.2 million in 2022.



It is projected that the elderly people segment by target consumers will witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing aging populations associated with it. Aging gracefully, adopting a healthy lifestyle, staying active are some of the key goals of the majority of the aging population. As one ages, it becomes a challenge to get the right amount of vitamins and minerals for the body. Fortunately, consumption of bone and joint health supplement fills the gap for such deficiencies.



Other distributions channels is fastest growing segment. It is projected to grow at 9.2% during forecast period.



Others distribution channels includes speciality food stores, convenience stores, direct-to-consumer, fitness institutes, and E-commerce. Many companies and retailers offer online services to facilitate consumers in terms of placing an order as well as delivering the same. Several one-stop shops are present on the web in easing the purchasing process of the consumers. These online retails also offer a variety of options for a particular bone and joint health supplement product at discounted rates than traditional retail prices to attract more customers. Since the last decade, the increased frequency of online shopping had created opportunities to enhance the product sales of leading online players as well as for regional domestic e-retailers, such as Wheafree in India and Healthy Supplies Ltd. in the UK.

12 Competitive Landscape



