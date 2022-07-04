Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 44/2022





Copenhagen, 4 July 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 27 June to 1 July , 2022:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,544,768 222,937,326 27 June 2022 17,940 140.88 2,527,328 28 June 2022 14,190 143.44 2,035,422 29 June 2022 17,220 141.95 2,444,450 30 June 2022 19,260 139.63 2,689,312 1 July 2022 6,683 137.89 921,491 Total, 27 June-1 July 2022 75,293 141.02 10,618,003 Bought from CAF, 1 July 2022* 33,602 141.02 4,738,636 Bought from CWO, 1 July 2022* 15,556 141.02 2,193,745 Accumulated under the programme 1,669,219 240,487,710

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 27 June–1 July 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 2,115,281 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.23% of the total share capital.

