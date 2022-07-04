New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Leukocyte Antigen Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and Services, Technology [Molecular Assay Technologies and Non-Molecular Assay Technologies], and End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289914/?utm_source=GNW

However, errors in accuracy hamper the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) market growth.



Human leukocyte antigens (HLAs) are the specialized proteins present on all cell surfaces of the human body, except red blood cells.HLA testing has significant application in organ transplantation, which can be recommended as a part of the treatment of kidney failure, chronic liver cirrhosis, and chronic heart disease, among other medical issues.



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and organ failure leads to high demand for organ transplant procedures, as well as HLA testing.Before transplantation, HLA testing is performed to check tissue compatibility between patients and donors to avoid graft rejection.



In recent years, transplantation has become a successful practice worldwide.According to data published in Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT), in 2020, 129,681 organ transplants were recorded in total.



Of these, 31.7% were living kidney transplants and 20.40% were living liver transplants.

Governments of various countries are taking initiatives to spread awareness about the need for organ donation and the benefits of organ transplantation in certain treatment procedures.For Instance, the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) has implemented a few strategies to improve the number of organ transplantation procedures in the US.



These strategies focus on increasing the number of organ and tissue transplants among patients with end-stage organ disease, altering the current organ distribution, and modifying the organ transplantation waitlist by redistributing the existing organ soppy.Furthermore, the OPTN has used out-of-box strategies to improve organ transplantation.



These innovative strategies include the optimized use of organs obtained from deceased patients [e.g., donation after cardiac death (DCD) or brain-dead donors], reducing discards of organs, promoting living donation, and improving the rate of potential organ donation authorization. Thus, the growing demand for organ transplantation leads to the requirement of a more substantial number of HLA testing kits and consumables, which drives the growth of the HLA testing market.

Based on product and services, the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) market is segmented into reagents and consumables, instruments, and software and services.In 2021, the reagents and consumables segment held the largest share of the market.



Furthermore, it is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) market is segmented into molecular assay technologies and non-molecular assay technologies.In 2021, the molecular assay technologies segment held a larger share of the market.



It is expected to report a higher CAGR of 7.7% during 2022–2028.

Based on end user, the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals and transplant centers, and others.In 2021, the independent reference laboratories segment held the largest share of the market.



On the other hand, the hospitals and transplant centers segment is expected to report the highest CAGR of 7.9% during 2022–2028.

