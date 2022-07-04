Global Medical Plastics Market Set to Reach $88.40 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polycarbonate, Liquid Crystal Polymer, Polyphenylsulfone, Polyethersulfone), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical Plastics Market Growth & Trends



The global medical plastics market is anticipated to reach USD 88.40 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for existing and new medical technologies, the aging population, and the growth in medical device applications. Plastics are increasingly becoming a vital part of medical devices as they offer better biocompatibility and optical clarity, and are economical to use.



Plastics exhibit good chemical resistance, have good sterilization capability, and are biocompatible. Although, on the contrary, a very selective number of polymers qualify for application in this segment as a medical-grade plastic. Multiple regulatory frameworks are now in place globally that decide which grades of plastics qualify for medical applications following research on the effect of such plastics after they come in contact with body fluids, internal and external tissue, etc.

Medical Plastics Market Report Highlights

Medical components application is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The significant CAGR growth is attributed to the increasing home healthcare services and growing health expenditure.

Polyphenylsulfone dominated the product segment and accounted for more than 51.0% of the overall revenue in 2021. This high share is attributed to its properties of high chemical and heat resistance and suitable material for metal replacement in medical applications.

North America accounted for more than 33.0% of the overall revenue in 2021 in the market. It is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

