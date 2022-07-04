The human identification market size is projected to reach US$ 3,900.24 million by 2028 from US$ 1,827.02 million in 2021

New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Identification Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and Services, Technology, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289913/?utm_source=GNW





However, high cost of instruments used for genomic studies are expected to hamper the growth of the human identification market.

Human Identification is a branch of science that deals with the analysis of genetic materials, helping identify an individual based on genetics. Human identification has various applications in forensics, paternity test, and others.

Government entities worldwide have strengthened their support for the field of human identification due to its potential, demand, and varied applications in various industries.Many forensic science disciplines, including DNA analysis, are undergoing a transformation in the US and the world.



New approaches are being created, validated, and implemented to help criminal investigations. Investigators face challenges regarding the validity and accuracy of older and current methods.

Forensic DNA analysis can help reunite families, particularly in cases where children separate from their parents at an early age.The Forensic Project, funded by the Bureau of Democracy of the US Department of State, intends to increase the use of this evaluation technique to assist families separated during riots and violent incidents.



The Center for Human Identification (CHI) at the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth is a world-renowned hub for forensic DNA testing as it receives funding from the state of Texas and various federal government agencies.

The Forensic Unit helps the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reduce the backlog of sexual assaults.In addition, the Forensic Unit gets federal funds from the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) of the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to handle cases in Texas.



These grants allow the unit to provide free DNA testing services (autosomal and Y chromosome STR typing) to many law enforcement agencies in North Texas counties. Thus, increasing government support and initiatives for forensics programs are driving the human identification market.

Moreover, many forensic research projects focus on developing novel analytical instruments, assessment techniques for trace amounts of evidence, and proteomic analysis techniques with unique sampling procedures, allowing hair-, skin-, and bone-based identification.Several portable equipment types have been manufactured for extensive analysis in the on-site field.



Portable forensic instruments prove to be useful in transporting unstable, perishable, or hazardous compounds to the laboratory, which are further expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

Additionally, scientists sequence a DNA sample and provide investigators information on the probable characteristics of suspects, such as hair, eye, and skin color, to identify them.Age and biological background can also be predicted using newer approaches.



The personnel can also use biosensors to analyze the minute traces of bodily fluids found in fingerprints to identify the suspect. Data detected using such samples include age, medications, gender, and lifestyle.

Furthermore, a smartphone-based sensor has been developed to evaluate a saliva sample through immunochromatography; the tests can also be run away from a lab.Geolocating a suspect or victim using stable isotopes of water is another advanced technique in forensic sciences.



Scientists can determine the sample’s origin by isolating the isotopes in a water sample found on a suspect or victim. Thus, advancements based on modern technologies and smart sampling methods are generating new trends in the market.

The global human identification market is analyzed on the basis of products and services, technology, application, and end user.Based on products and services, the market is segmented into consumables, instruments, services, and software.



Further, the consumables segment is classified into electrophoresis kits and reagents, DNA amplification kits and reagents, DNA quantification kits and reagents, DNA extraction kits and reagents, and rapid DNA analysis kits and reagents.The consumables lasers segment led the market in 2021.



It is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology, capillary electrophoresis, polymerase chain reaction, nucleic acid purification and extraction, automated liquid handling, microarrays, next-generation sequencing, and rapid DNA analysis.The capillary electrophoresis segment held the largest market share in 2021.



However, the next-generation sequencing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into forensic applications, paternity identification, and other applications.The forensic applications segment held the largest market share in 2021.



It is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into forensic laboratories, research and academic centers, and government institutes.The forensic laboratories segment held the largest market share in 2021.



It is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Human Identification Market

The COVID-19 pandemic in the regions had a mixed impact on the growth of the human identification market.Various companies have shut down their productions, hence are unable to manufacture to meet the rising demand.



The COVID–19 pandemic has significantly negatively impacted the global economies.Health services are highly prioritized globally to serve patients affected by COVID-19.



The routine health care services have remained suspended. Market players operating in the human identification market were focused on developing and producing COVD-19 testing kits, which reduced the productive utilization of human identification products.

Due to the pandemic, many governments-imposed lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus, which resulted in a significant reduction in crime rates.Additionally, the lack of proper standard operating procedures for criminal investigation during the pandemic has significantly reduced the demand for human identification products.



On the other hand, the shortage of definitive therapy offers significant opportunities for the genome editing-related market as the US FDA has recently approved the use of plasma therapy for critically ill COVID 19 patients. Furthermore, the active involvement of the governments and the associated market players in exploring opportunities for genome editing-related products and services is expected to drive such developments in the human identification market over the next few years.

National Institute of Justice (NIJ), Institute Genetics Nantes Atlantique (IGNA), Forensic Capability Network, International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the human identification market.

