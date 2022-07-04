Drug Injection Devices Market Report 2022-2028

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Injection Devices to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The correlation between chronic conditions and the benefits of patient self-administration continues to influence therapeutic product decisions, managed care initiatives and regulatory actions. Drug injection device designs are increasingly being based on the results of human engineering inputs and patient preference research.
Branding and packaging choices are more frequently being driven by data sources historically employed by consumer product marketers. For drug developers and device suppliers, the implications of these trends are influencing product development methodology and changing supply chain relationships. Decisions regarding as-supplied packaging that were once considered boilerplate have moved to the early stages of the development process.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
The Market Opportunity
- Injectable Drug Demand Drivers
- Syringe Economics
- Drug Self-injection - Device Technology Factors
- Device Selection - Stability and Material Issues
Competitive Landscape
- Injection Device Suppliers Capabilities and Market Presence
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
Commercial Injection Device Classes - Strategic Analysis
- Autoinjectors
- Manual Injection Autoinjectors
- Disposable Autoinjectors
- Reusable Autoinjectors
- Fixed Dose Autoinjectors
- Fixed Dose/Reusable Injectors
- Variable Dose Autoinjectors
- Syringe-based Autoinjectors
- Cartridge Base Autoinjectors
- Automated Injection Autoinjectors
- Product Specific Autoinjectors
- Dual Chamber Devices
- Dual Chamber Syringes
- Dual Chamber Pen Injectors
- Needle-free Injectors
- Pen Injectors
- Standardized Pen Platforms
- Pen Classes
- Reusable Pens
- Disposable Pens
Drug/Device Combination Products
- Prefilled Syringes
- Glass Prefilled Syringes
- COC Prefilled Syringes
- Subcutaneous Infusion Devices
Injection Device Selection Criteria
- Fixed vs Variable Dose Devices
- Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution
- Needle Configuration Strategies
- Disposable Drug Cartridges
- Human Engineering/Ergonomics
- Branding/Private Labeling
Drug Injection Device Market Segment Analysis & Forecasts
- Anticoagulants
- Antivirals
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Psoriasis
- Stelara (Ustekinumab)
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Emergency Medicine
- Hematopoietics
- Hormone Replacement
- Osteoporosis
- Reproductive Health
- Vaccines
Injectable Drug Therapeutics - Market Factors
- Regulatory Issues
- Device Branding
- Patient Compliance and Ease of Use
- Healthcare Economics
- Company Profiles
