The global Events market share is expected to grow from US$ 958.54 billion in 2021 to US$ 1,965.99 billion by 2028

North America has the highest rate of advanced technology adoption due to favorable government policies fostering innovation and enhancing infrastructural abilities.As a result, every factor affecting the region’s industrial performance obstructs its economic development.



The US became one of the world’s worst-affected countries by the pandemic, causing governments to impose several limitations on industrial, commercial, and public activities in the country to contain the disease’s spread.



According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the US experienced a contraction in GDP due to the pandemic.There has been a decline in overall business activities in various industries operating in the region, affecting the revenue of key market players.



The business shutdowns, cancellation and postponement of events, various sporting events, exhibitions, prominent festivals, concerts, and weddings across the US, Canada, and Mexico, negatively impacted the events market in 2020. However, in the coming years, the virtual events market software segment is expected to foresee significant growth opportunities due to the rising demand for digital content and live streaming.



The COVID-19 pandemic massively affected Asia Pacific (APAC), with a significantly high number of cases in India and China.China is the most crucial manufacturer and industrial producer and trades most manufacturing goods.



It is also a world leader in several types of goods.According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the other major economies, such as South Korea, India, Australia, and Japan, have also been impacted by the pandemic and are experiencing downward growth.



The mobility restrictions and cancellation/postponement of various business conferences and events due to the COVID-19 outbreak affected the overall market in this region.Since firms started working from home, the demand for software solutions mounted gradually, even during the breakdown.



Thus, this disruption negatively affected the market growth. However, the work from home facilities across industries is anticipated to create demand for virtual event software during the forecast period.



With the advent of virtual events, planners have expanded their reach and scaled their events to a larger audience.Live translation as part of an event package may give virtual and physical event venues a competitive advantage.



Businesses will also be able to collaborate with event planners in places they would not ordinarily go.For instance, Hopin, an event technology platform, has partnered with Interprefy to provide real-time language interpretation straight within their live feeds.



QR codes look well on tangible marketing materials, such as event posters, speaker business cards, and postcards for event ticket leads. To close the purchase, they will need a solid landing page; thus, event planners will have to rely on this technology even more than before.



QR codes may also be used to keep track of event registrations.Event venues may add QR codes to their safety arsenal as yet another touch and germ-free means to link planners with attendees according to current health rules.



For example, EventNook worked with Singapore Management University to employ QR codes for event registration and ticketing. Thus, continuous advancements in event management are likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the events market growth during the forecasted period.



Events market analysis by event type, the events market is segmented into virtual, hybrid, and physical.Events market analysis by application, the market is segmented into B2B and B2C.



Events market analysis by enterprise size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.Based on revenue sources, the events market is segmented into ticket sale, sponsorship, and others.



Based on organizer, the market is segmented into corporate, sports, education, entertainment, and others.Based on type, the market is segmented into music concert, festivals, sports, exhibitions and conferences, corporate events and seminars, and others.



Based on geography, the global events market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



