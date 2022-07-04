Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2022-2027: Demand from Telecoms Organizations and Government Agencies Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center cooling solution market is projected to grow with 10.33% CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for data centers in telecommunication organizations and government agencies is increasing due to accelerated adoption of enhanced technologies such as cloud-based services and big data analytics.



Data centers offer the possibilities for scalability, security, state of the art technology and higher efficiency for critical data storage processes. In addition to that, enhanced performance & rising investments on data centers and increasing infrastructure are some of the driving factors for data centers across the globe.



In global data center cooling market, the solution component is expected to rise with more than 60% market share during the forecast period. Based on the geography, market is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.



In Asia-Pacific region, it is estimated that internet penetration will grow at a significant rate due to infrastructure improvements and rapid urbanization by government as well as private entities. In addition to that, developing countries like China and India are expected to witness high amount of investments for the production of data center cooling solutions.

On the other hand, major market players present in other regions such as North America and Europe are aiming to focus on implementing cost effective and eco-friendly cooling solutions. These initiatives are expected to boost the market growth for data center cooling solutions across the globe.



Considered in this report:

Geography: Global

Historic Year: 2016

Base year: 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2027

Regions & Countries covered in the report:

North America - United States, Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Poland, Russia

Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia

Latin America- Brazil, Argentina, Chile

Middle-East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

By Component in the report:

Solution

Services

By Product Type in the report:

Air Conditioning

Chilling Units

Cooling Towers

Economizer

Liquid Cooling

Control Systems

Others

By Industry Verticals in the report:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Research & Academic

Government & Defense

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

By Cooling Type in the report:

Room-based Cooling

Row-based Cooling

Rack-based Cooling

By Data Center Type in the report:

Large Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Mid-sized Data Centers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definition



4. Economic /Demographic Snapshot



5. Global Data Center Cooling Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Region

5.2.2. By Country

5.2.3. By Company

5.2.4. By Industry Vertical

5.2.5. By Cooling Type

5.2.6. By Data Center Type

5.3. Global Data Center Cooling Solution Market Outlook

5.3.1. Market Size by Value

5.3.2. Market Share by Product



6. North America Data Center Cooling Market Outlook



7. Europe Data Center Cooling Market Outlook



8. Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Outlook



9. Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Data Center Cooling Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Key Drivers

11.2. Key Challenges



12. Market Trends and Developments



Companies Mentioned

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Schneider Electric SE

StulzGmbh

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Daikin Industries Limited

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Johnson Controls International Plc

Munters Group AB

Black Box Corporation

Airedale International Air Conditioning Limited

Asetek, Inc.

Coolcentric

Degree Controls, Inc.

Condair Group AG

Chilldyne Inc.

LiquidCool Solutions

CoolIT Systems

Delta Electronics

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Shenzhen Envicool Technology Co., Ltd

Shanghai shenglin M&E Technology Co., Ltd

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling)

Aspen Systems

Fujitsu Limited

