European Biosimilar Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Novartis, Pfizer, Samsung Bioepis & Others

The biosimilar market in Europe reached a value of US$ 6,735 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 25,446 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.8% during 2022-2027.

Drivers

Biosimilars are less expensive than their branded counterparts as they do not require extensive research and testing which saves both money and time; thereby lowering the costs. Moreover, they also have short marketing times as launching a biosimilar does not require extensive marketing as the safety and efficacy profile of their branded counterparts have already been established



Several blockbuster biologics are expected to lose their patent protection over the next 5 to 10 years. This expiration of patents and other intellectual property rights is expected to create huge opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers



The European population is ageing with around one fifth of the total EU population above 65 years of age. There has resulted in a significant increase in the burden of lifestyle diseases in the region. The prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune diseases, oncology, etc. has been increasing rapidly in Europe. This is also expected to propel the market growth during the next few years



As a result of rising healthcare costs, governments across a number of European countries have formulated policies incentivising physicians, pharmacists and patients in favour of biosimilars over branded biologics



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Country:

Italy

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Breakup by Molecule:

Infliximab

Insulin Glargine

Epoetin Alfa

Etanercept

Filgrastim

Somatropin

Rituximab

Follitropin Alfa

Adalimumab

Breakup by Indication:

Auto-Immune Diseases

Blood Disorder

Diabetes

Oncology

Growth Deficiency

Female Infertility

Breakup by Manufacturing Type:

In-house Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing

Some of the leading players operating in the European biosimilars market include:

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva

Celltrion

Samsung Bioepis

Amgen

Apotex

Ratiopharm

Mylan

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Eli Lilly

Accord Healthcare Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim

Hexal Ag

Stada Arzneimittel Ag

This report provides a deep insight into the European biosimilars market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the European biosimilars market in any manner



