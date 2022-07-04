New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Conductive Inks Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289897/?utm_source=GNW

Thus, many companies operating in North America are investing in conductive ink-based medical devices, which supports the growth of the North American conductive inks market.



For instance, on January 11, 2021, the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) awarded Electroninks a contract worth US$ 1.5 million to develop advanced manufacturing hardware and particle-free conductive inks for printed circuit boards. Furthermore, owing to the stringent government regulations for the safety of passengers, automobile manufacturers are focusing on advanced electronic and security systems of the vehicles. A few of the well-established players in the North America conductive inks market are DowDuPont, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson Matthey, Poly-Ink, Sun Chemical Corporation, and NovaCentrix.



The utilization of silver inks is driving the emerging trend of integrating several technologies.Moreover, strategic initiatives by the various conductive ink manufacturers, such as Electroninks, Henkel, DuPont, and Poly-Ink, are creating opportunities for the market growth.



For instance, in 2022, Electroninks, the leader in particle-free metal inks and advanced conductive materials, announced the confirmation of an enhanced particle-free silver ink product with aerosol jet printing compatibility for ultra-fine line printing requirements for Electroninks’ commercial customers. Improving medical infrastructure; rising applications of conductive ink in advanced medical sensors; increasing consumption of miniaturized devices, smart devices, and printed batteries; and the high rate of commercialization of printed electronics in emerging economies are driving the conductive inks market in Asia Pacific.



Further, the rising inclination toward electric vehicles and the increasing adoption of 5G-based consumer electronics propel the use of conductive inks, which would create a lucrative opportunity for conductive inks market in the coming years.Governments across the world have enacted environmental restrictions to encourage industries to replace heavy materials in devices with modern lightweight materials.



In addition, consumer desire for tiny and lightweight electronics has pushed the consumer electronics industry to miniaturize its products. Moreover, rapidly increasing IoT based application and increasing miniaturization trend are driving the conductive inks market.



Conductive inks offer various advantages, such as reduced material density and component weight and easy handling.As a result, the adoption of conductive inks is rising to improve the quality and quantity of smaller and efficient electronics.



The use of conductive inks in printing RFID chips has several advantages, such as reduced size and faster and efficient production, resulting in low production costs.Therefore, the conductive ink industry is predicted to expand in the coming years due to the rising demand for RFID tags.



The widespread usage of printed circuit board technology in medical, electronic, and solar appliances would drive the conductive inks market during the forecast period.The conductive ink product has a wide range of uses in electrical gadgets with touch screens.



Membrane touch switches, desktop keyboards, heating elements, touch screens, automotive sensors, EL lights, printed circuit boards, and potentiometers are among the most common applications of conductive inks market. The industry is driven by the growing need for smaller and efficient electronic devices. In printed electronics, conductive inks improve electric conductivity and efficiency. The use of silver conductive inks in PV cells and membrane switches has been identified as a key trend in the global conductive inks market.



The initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the growth of the conductive inks market.The stringent restrictions imposed by the European governments have disrupted the supply chain, discontinued the manufacturing and distribution of products, and hindered the business activities.



Many conductive ink manufacturing companies in Europe, such as Johnson Matthey, Poly-ink, Heraeus Holding, and Henkel AG & Co.KGaA, discontinued their production due to a lack of raw materials.



Flexible electronics are used in smart sensors, displays, and contactless sensors for vehicles in the automotive industry.The applications of conductive inks can also benefit electric vehicles.



The total sales of vehicles in 2019 and 2020 were 21,575,118 and 16,942,248, respectively. Thus, a decline in sales negatively impacted the Europe conductive inks market. However, in 2021, the sales of vehicles improved, thereby creating lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the conductive inks market. Thus, a few factors such as the growing flexible electronics (printed electronics) market; rising demand for electric vehicles; surging use of semiconductor technologies, such as GaN and SiC, in electric vehicles; and massive investments in the development of photovoltaic cells are driving the Europe conductive inks market.



The conductive inks market is segmented on the basis of type and application.Based on type, the market is segmented into silver conductive ink, carbon conductive ink, polymer conductive ink, copper conductive ink, and others.



In 2021, the carbon conductive ink segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share.In terms of application, the market is segmented into solar panels, touch screens, membrane switches, medical devices, printed circuit boards, sensors, heating elements, radio frequency identification, cell phone antennas, automotive, and others.



In 2021, the printed circuit board segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share.Geographically, the conductive inks market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



In 2021, APAC accounted for a significant share of the global market.



Applied Ink Solutions; DuPont DE Nemours, Inc.; Henkel AG and CO. KGAA; Inkron OY; Inktec; Heraeus; Novacentrix; POLY-INK; Merck KGAA; and Vorbeck Materials Corporation are among the key players operating in the global conductive inks market and profiled in the market study.



