Orlando, FL, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prolifics Acquires Tier 2 Consulting Limited

North America, June 29, 2022 – Prolifics, a global digital transformation leader, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tier 2 Consulting Limited. Incorporated and registered in England and Wales, Tier 2 delivers software solutions to its clients using modern, open-source, cloud-native technology, and an agile project approach. The Tier 2 team is composed of full-stack Java developers and Red Hat Middleware and OpenShift experts. Based on its skills and experience, Tier 2 was in fact the first Red Hat Premier Middleware Partner for the UK and Ireland.

For Prolifics, the acquisition is part of its ongoing expansion and growth goals. Tier 2 brings expert custom software development – using its agile approach with disciplined delivery – with a large and loyal UK customer base. Its Red Hat Premier Partner status, coupled with Prolifics already strong partnership with IBM, will expand opportunities across the board.

For Tier 2, becoming part of the Prolifics family will mean the ability to scale its existing custom software delivery capability to meet the increasing demands of its customers, offer expanded solutions and services in performance, volume, and penetration testing, in data and analytics, as well as provide enhanced career opportunities and job advancement for its people. Tier 2 will continue to operate as a separate entity under its current leadership structure.

Satya Bolli, Prolifics Chairman & Managing Director, said, “We are thrilled to have Tier 2 as part of the Prolifics family. Their skill in software development and delivery and significant expertise in Red Hat Middleware and OpenShift will greatly increase our position and visibility in the high growth potential of the North America and UK cloud market.”

Andrew Kennedy, Managing Director at Tier 2 Consulting, said, “This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Tier 2’s 20-year history. Building on our already proven track record of custom software design and development, it will provide Tier 2 with the basis for future expansion, to the benefit of our customers and our highly skilled team. We share Prolifics’ ethos around quality solution delivery and technical expertise, and are delighted to have become part of the family.”

About Prolifics

Prolifics is a digital engineering and consulting firm helping clients navigate and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. We deliver relevant outcomes using our systematic approach to rapid, enterprise-grade continuous innovation. We treat our digital deliverables like a customized product – using agile practices to deliver immediate and ongoing increases in value. We provide consulting, engineering and managed services for all our practice areas – Data & AI, Integration & Applications, Business Automation, DevXOps, Test Automation, and Cybersecurity – at any point our clients need them. Email solutions@prolifics.com or visit us at prolifics.com.

About Tier 2 Consulting

Tier 2 works in partnership with our customers to understand their business challenges, and deliver custom software solutions using modern, open-source, cloud-native technology and an agile project approach.

We are full-stack Java developers, Red Hat Middleware and OpenShift experts, and became the first Red Hat Premier Middleware Partner for the UK & Ireland in 2014, an award based on proven skills and experience. In 2021, we became one of the first Red Hat Container Platform Specialists in EMEA, an award which cements our position as the Red Hat partner of choice for delivery of cloud-native applications.

# # #