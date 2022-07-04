ISC Announces Appointment of Head of ERS

REGINA, Saskatchewan, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) announced that effective today, Susan Bowman has been appointed as Head of Enterprise Registry Solutions Limited (“ERS”), a subsidiary of ISC.

Shawn Peters, President and CEO of ISC said, “I am very pleased to welcome Susan to the team. This appointment is further to our announcement earlier in the year about leadership changes.” Peters continued, “With this step now complete, I would like to thank Loren Cisyk for his leadership of ERS and look forward to Loren being able to fully focus on the strategic delivery of ISC’s enterprise technology infrastructure, including cyber security.”

Under Susan’s leadership, ERS is expected to enhance its business development, growth, and performance as well as elevate the development of new registry and registry related products and services.

Susan brings over 20 years of experience in delivery of IT technology services. Her knowledge and experience in leading high-growth international digital organizations makes Susan well suited for ERS. Having also spent 6 years as an executive director across financial, medical and tech industries, Susan will bring her enterprise level leadership of IT operations to run, optimize, and manage the ERS team to achieve long-term business objectives.

ISC’s Executive Vice President of Technology, Loren Cisyk, will now dedicate himself towards executing on the strategic delivery of ISC’s enterprise technology infrastructure. This will include an expanded focus on cloud and cyber security and ensuring ISC technology continues to evolve with the future needs of our clients and customers.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our registry and services segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements related to the industries in which we operate, business development, growth, performance, and strategic focus including the evolution of our technology and cybersecurity programs. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to changes in the condition of the economy, reliance on key customers and licences, dependence on key projects and clients, securing new business and fixed-price contracts, identification of viable growth opportunities, implementation of our growth strategy, competition and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and ISC’s unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, copies of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities laws, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Information Services Corporation

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca