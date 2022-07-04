Niu Technologies Provides Second Quarter 2022 Sales Volume Update

BEIJING, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today provides its sales volume results for the second quarter 2022.



2Q 2022 2Q 2021 1H 2022 1H 2021 China Market 180,299 246,018 329,286 390,672 International Markets 28,558 6,980 43,230 11,975 Total 208,857 252,998 372,516 402,647

In the second quarter of 2022, NIU sold 208,857 units, including e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bicycles, kick-scooters and e-bikes, representing a 17.4% year-over-year decline. The number of units sold in China market was 180,299, a decrease of 26.7% from the corresponding period in 2021. The number of units sold in the international markets was 28,558, representing a 309.1% year-over-year increase. If not specified, the volume is compared on a year-over-year basis instead of on a quarter-over-quarter basis due to strong seasonality in the e-scooter market.

The decrease in China market was mainly due to retail traffic decline and logistic constraints caused by the COVID-related lockdowns in Shanghai, Beijing and other top tier cities, which traditionally contributed 35%-55% of our total domestic sales volume. Sporadic pandemic outbreaks in other parts of the country and increase of retail prices starting from April 1 also affected demands of our products in the second quarter. With the easing of pandemic control since June and the coming of peak sales season, we plan to launch a series of previously postponed new models and updated versions of our products in the coming quarters, and the pace of our new store opening will gradually return to normal.

The solid growth of the international markets was fueled by strong sales of our kick-scooters, which reached a record high of 20,868 units sold in the second quarter since its debut last year. The kick-scooter products were well received by our end customers and have been featured in the Amazon Electric Bicycles best seller list since April 2022. We will commence delivery of several new kick-scooter models and our first BQi e-bike model in the second half of this year. These new products will further establish NIU as a leading smart urban mobility solution provider that addresses and satisfies various user demands for commuting and travelling.

Our sales volume count disclosed above is based on the delivery from our manufacturing facility, which may vary slightly from the sales volume measured from a financial accounting and reporting point of view. NIU’s sales volume represents only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied upon as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including revenues from accessories, spare parts and services, cost of sales, operating expenses, etc.

