The Global Genotyping Market size is expected to reach $30.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.7% CAGR during the forecast period

It has a wide range of applications in basic science, medicine, and agriculture.



By comparing DNA sequences to other sequences, the genotyping test is a widely used method for identifying DNA sequence and genetic composition. Modern genotyping assays include several key properties, such as high efficiency, operational flexibility, and accessibility to several parameters in a single test. Increased funding by governments of various nations to promote genotyping assay methodologies, increased cases of chronic and genetic disorders around the world.



Genetic mutations such as single nucleotide variants, copy number variants, and major structural alterations in DNA can all be investigated through genotyping. On a molecular level, high-throughput genomic technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microarrays can provide a better knowledge of disease etiology. Genotyping data analysis systems may examine results for thousands of indicators and probes and identify sample abnormalities, revealing the functional implications of genetic diversity.



In the medical field, genotyping is used to diagnose to prevent the spread of tuberculosis (TB). Initially, genotyping was only used to verify tuberculosis pandemic but, with the advancement of genotyping technology, it can now accomplish much more. Due to advances in genotyping technology, it was discovered that in various tuberculosis cases, infected individuals living in the same house, were not genuinely linked. Due to socio-epidemiological aspects, universal sequencing revealed complex transmission dynamics. As a result, polymerase chain reactions (PCR) were developed, allowing for speedier tuberculosis testing. This approach of quick detection is utilized to avoid tuberculosis. Whole-genome sequencing (WGS) enabled the identification of TB strains, which could subsequently be placed on a historical cluster map.



COVID-19 Impact



Technological developments, the rising prevalence of cancer and genetic abnormalities, and increased R&D investment for precision medicine research are all contributing to the expansion. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic had a favorable impact on the genotyping market, as increased demand for COVID-19 genotyping kits resulted in the pandemic. The pandemic of COVID-19 has had an enormous influence on the Genotyping business. SNP genotyping is being used to detect SARS-CoV-2 variations, which is increasing market growth. For example, Helen Harper et al. discovered that PACE (PCR Allele Competitive Extension) SNP genotyping techniques provide useful viral genotype detection for SARS-CoV-2 positive samples in a paper published in the PLOS ONE Journal in February 2021.



Market Growth Factors



DNA Sequencing Prices are Decreasing Due to Technological Advances



Miniaturization, automation, and lower total costs of DNA sequencing have all been enabled by technological improvements, as well as increased flexibility and the introduction of multi-parameter testing. This has aided in expanding the uses and accessibility of DNA sequencing, allowing clinicians to concentrate on higher-level decisions such as selecting and prioritizing therapeutic targets through various genotyping studies. This has enhanced the use of PCR, sequencing, capillary electrophoresis, and microarrays in domains including drug development and clinical research. Researchers have been able to take use of the most modern technology improvements in SNP identification due to their ability to find vast numbers of SNP markers.



Increased Genotyping Application Areas



Pharmacogenomics, diagnostic research, personalized medicine, and forensics are all potential uses for genotyping platforms. This technique is also suitable for a variety of veterinary applications, food hygiene, and atmospheric testing in distant places and industrial settings. Human diagnostics and pharmacogenomics now have substantial marker potential since these segments require large-scale genotyping analysis due to the need for better treatment choices and the high prevalence of the disease. NGS is being adapted for this purpose, with businesses like QIAGEN and Freenome (US) collaborating to create NGS-based assays for precision medicine.



Market Restraining Factors



The High Cost of Genotyping Equipment



The devices required for genotyping testing are costly, and their installation involves a large capital outlay. The qPCR systems range in price from USD 20,000 to USD 30,000, whereas dPCR systems range from USD 65,000 to USD 70,000 for manual dPCR and USD 100,000 for automated dPCR. NGS sequencers range in price from $19,900 to $1 million. The NovaSeq 5000 and NovaSeq 6000 sequencers from Illumina are priced at around USD 850,000 and USD 985,000, respectively. Genotyping instruments have a lot of advanced features and functions, hence they’re expensive. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutes require a big amount for the installation of these systems, which necessitates large investments in a large amount of high genotyping machines.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Reagents & Kits, Instruments, and Software & Services. The software & service segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the genotyping market in 2021. Due to the increased usage of software-based solutions by testing facilities and academic institutions, the software & services segment is expected to grow at a high rate. Bioinformatics enhances overall efficacy of sequencing procedures and aids in the avoidance of errors that might occur with standard sequencing methods. Agri genomics, animal livestock, human diseases, and microbes all benefit from these services.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Diagnostics & Personalized Medicine, Agricultural Biotechnology, Pharmacogenomics, Animal Genetics, and Others. The Diagnostics & Personalized segment acquired the highest revenue share in the genotyping market in 2021. It is because of the expanding usage of genotyping products for investigation and the growing need for the identification of genetic illnesses, diagnostics and personalized medicine hold the largest proportion of the genotyping market. Personalized medicine involves the integration of genetic, molecular, and environmental variability into existing approaches to knowledge and management of illnesses.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Diagnostics & Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes, and Others. The Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the genotyping market in 2021. Increasing importance of pharmacogenomics in drug development, as well as FDA recommendations for pharmacogenomics investigations and genotyping in the drug discovery process, Pharmacogenomics is being used by companies to produce new medications. For example, Pfizer is studying the efficacy of Talazoparib in patients with somatic BRCA mutation-resistant metastatic breast cancer in a genotyping-based clinical trial.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into PCR, Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, Microarray, Mass Spectrometry, and Others. The PCR segment garnered the highest revenue share in the genotyping market in 2021. It is due to the Adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques is developing, as is the number of CROs, forensic and research laboratories, along with the prevalence of diseases including chronic diseases and genetic disorders. The typical approach for genetic analysis, polymerase chain reaction, is used in PCR genotyping. After amplifying DNA or RNA sequences using specified primers and electrophoresis to check for size and quality, they can be isolated and purified.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North America segment garnered the largest revenue share in the genotyping market in 2021. The growing use of advanced technologies, the presence of large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses, proactive government policies, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. Another important aspect contributing to the region’s strong market share is the presence of big businesses and authorities investing in genotyping.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific Group, and Fluidigm Corporation.



Strategies deployed in Genotyping Market



Jan-2022: Eurofins Scientific completed the acquisition of Genetic Testing Service JSC, a leading enterprise in genetic testing in Vietnam. This acquisition aimed to improve Eurofins’ expansion in Asia and achieve its global network of clinical diagnosis laboratories concentrated on advanced and specialized genetic testing. Additionally, Gentis has a highly effective test and product menu, which would asset from the Eurofins network’s broad catalog of genomic and genetic tests and its approach to additional industries.



Jan-2022: Illumina signed a definitive co-development agreement with SomaLogic, a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company. Through this agreement, the companies aimed to launch SomaScan Proteomics Assay within Illumina’s active & future growth bandwidth next-generation sequencing platforms. Additionally, Illumina would start a multi-year advancement attempt to combine SomaLogic’s protein objective volume with Illumina’s arranging technologies, DRAGEN, and informatics toolsets software to generate a complete end-to-end NGS functionality solution.



Aug-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced a TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel to identify the Delta and Lambda strains. The advanced biosystem allows laboratories to record known mutations by choosing from more than 50 assays intended to screen for various variants. Additionally, the biosystem is extremely ascendable, permitting up to hundreds of samples to be tested to recognize one or various mutations so labs can measure observation tasks based on testing requirements.



Apr-2021: Bio-Rad Laboratories unveiled the ddPCR Assays for AAV Viral Titer and the Vericheck ddPCR Mycoplasma Detection Kit. The two assays support the production and advancement of safe and adequate cell and gene treatments. Moreover, ddPCR product offerings in the gene and cell treatment space reverse overall dedication to informing the global requirement for effective and safe healing.



Oct-2020: Bio-Rad Laboratories unveiled CFX Opus 384 and CFX Opus 96 along with BR.io, a cloud-based data management, instrument connectivity, and analysis platform. The Real-time PCR Systems portray the next generation of the enterprise CFX Real-Time PCR Systems that utilized in analysis and genomic testing along with pathogen observation and contagious disorder diagnosis.



Jan-2020: Roche teamed up with llumina, the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies. Under this collaboration, the company aimed to widen the adaptation of distributable next-generation sequencing-based testing in oncology. Additionally, Illumina would allow Roche the privilege to distribute and develop in-vitro diagnostic trails on Illumina’s NextSeq 550Dx System, along with its future offering of diagnostic sequencing systems, containing the impending NovaSeqDx.



Jan-2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced Axiom Propel, activated Biosystems for Genotyping workflow. The solution developed to enable laboratories to ramp up quickly by reducing the requirements for the various liquid manager and decreasing running prices through the use of recyclable allocating cassettes and minimum labware.



Dec-2018: Illumina introduced the Infinium Global Diversity Array, a new dept genotyping array. The Infinium would be a high-density chip developed to allow the accomplishment of the main genotyping focused objective of the project.



Sep-2018: Danaher Corporation completed the acquisition of Integrated DNA Technologies, a privately-held supplier of high-value consumables for genomics applications. Under this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its existence into the highly appealing genomics industry and would help play a central role in boosting consumer research and time to market as they design crucial diagnostic tests and conceivable life-saving treatments.



Mar-2018: QIAGEN joined hands with Natera, a clinical genetic testing company. This collaboration aimed to design advanced, cell-free DNA assays to utilize on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System. Additionally, cell-free DNA assays would be advanced to leverage on the GeneReader NGS System, the first completely combined specimen to Insight NGS solution, and developed to allow tests, such as prenatal screening, for laboratories and hospitals across the world.



