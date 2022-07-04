US Kosher Salt Market Research Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Cargill, Kroger Company, Morton Salt & Others

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kosher Salt Market Research Report by Type (Kosher Salt Crystals, Kosher Salt Flakes, and Smoked Kosher Salt), Distribution Channel, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Kosher Salt Market size was estimated at USD 198.40 million in 2021, USD 238.09 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.24% to reach USD 489.64 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Kosher Salt to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Type, the market was studied across Kosher Salt Crystals, Kosher Salt Flakes, and Smoked Kosher Salt.
  • Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode.
  • Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Kosher Salt Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Kosher Salt Crystals
6.3. Kosher Salt Flakes
6.4. Smoked Kosher Salt

7. Kosher Salt Market, by Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Offline Mode
7.3. Online Mode

8. California Kosher Salt Market

9. Florida Kosher Salt Market

10. Illinois Kosher Salt Market

11. New York Kosher Salt Market

12. Ohio Kosher Salt Market

13. Pennsylvania Kosher Salt Market

14. Texas Kosher Salt Market

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
15.1.1. Quadrants
15.1.2. Business Strategy
15.1.3. Product Satisfaction
15.2. Market Ranking Analysis
15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
15.4. Competitive Scenario

Companies Mentioned

  • Ankur Chemfood Ltd.
  • Cargill, Incorporated
  • Compass Minerals International Inc
  • Kroger Company
  • KRYSTALLINE SALT LIMITED
  • Marblehead Salt Co.
  • Morton Salt, Inc.
  • NPC National Petrochemical Company
  • Qingdao Huifenghe MSG Co., Ltd.
  • Redmont, Inc.
  • Saltworks, Inc.
  • Siwa Salt Mining Co.
  • Taiwan Salt Industrial Corporation
  • Thai Refined Salt Co., Ltd.
  • United Salt Corporation
  • Vedhai Infotech Solutions Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfp557

