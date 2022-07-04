US Kosher Salt Market Research Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Cargill, Kroger Company, Morton Salt & Others

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kosher Salt Market Research Report by Type (Kosher Salt Crystals, Kosher Salt Flakes, and Smoked Kosher Salt), Distribution Channel, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Kosher Salt Market size was estimated at USD 198.40 million in 2021, USD 238.09 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.24% to reach USD 489.64 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Kosher Salt to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Kosher Salt Crystals, Kosher Salt Flakes, and Smoked Kosher Salt.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Kosher Salt Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Kosher Salt Crystals

6.3. Kosher Salt Flakes

6.4. Smoked Kosher Salt



7. Kosher Salt Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Offline Mode

7.3. Online Mode



8. California Kosher Salt Market



9. Florida Kosher Salt Market



10. Illinois Kosher Salt Market



11. New York Kosher Salt Market



12. Ohio Kosher Salt Market



13. Pennsylvania Kosher Salt Market



14. Texas Kosher Salt Market



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario



Companies Mentioned

Ankur Chemfood Ltd.

Cargill, Incorporated

Compass Minerals International Inc

Kroger Company

KRYSTALLINE SALT LIMITED

Marblehead Salt Co.

Morton Salt, Inc.

NPC National Petrochemical Company

Qingdao Huifenghe MSG Co., Ltd.

Redmont, Inc.

Saltworks, Inc.

Siwa Salt Mining Co.

Taiwan Salt Industrial Corporation

Thai Refined Salt Co., Ltd.

United Salt Corporation

Vedhai Infotech Solutions Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfp557

Attachment