US Branded Generics Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players GlaxoSmithKline, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Novartis & Others

The United States Branded Generics Market size was estimated at USD 64.00 million in 2021, USD 77.90 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.91% to reach USD 172.03 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Branded Generics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Trade Named Generics and Value-Added.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Anti-Cancer, Anti-Infective, Cardiovascular, and CNS.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Clinics, Hospital Pharmacy, and Pharmacy.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Branded Generics Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Trade Named Generics

6.3. Value-Added



7. Branded Generics Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Anti-Cancer

7.3. Anti-Infective

7.4. Cardiovascular

7.5. CNS



8. Branded Generics Market, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Clinics

8.3. Hospital Pharmacy

8.4. Pharmacy



9. California Branded Generics Market



10. Florida Branded Generics Market



11. Illinois Branded Generics Market



12. New York Branded Generics Market



13. Ohio Branded Generics Market



14. Pennsylvania Branded Generics Market



15. Texas Branded Generics Market



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.1.1. Quadrants

16.1.2. Business Strategy

16.1.3. Product Satisfaction

16.2. Market Ranking Analysis

16.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

16.4. Competitive Scenario

16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

16.4.4. Investment & Funding

16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



Companies Mentioned

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Apotex Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Cadila Healthcare Limited

Cipla Inc

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Endo International PLC

Eris Lifesciences Limited

Eva Pharma

Fresenius Kabi

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Hetero Drugs Limited

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc

Sandoz International GmbH

Sanofi S.A.

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Strides Arcolab Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

