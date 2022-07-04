US Branded Generics Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players GlaxoSmithKline, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Novartis & Others

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Branded Generics Market Research Report by Product (Trade Named Generics and Value-Added), Application, Distribution Channel, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Branded Generics Market size was estimated at USD 64.00 million in 2021, USD 77.90 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.91% to reach USD 172.03 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Branded Generics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Trade Named Generics and Value-Added.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Anti-Cancer, Anti-Infective, Cardiovascular, and CNS.
- Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Clinics, Hospital Pharmacy, and Pharmacy.
- Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Branded Generics Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Trade Named Generics
6.3. Value-Added
7. Branded Generics Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Anti-Cancer
7.3. Anti-Infective
7.4. Cardiovascular
7.5. CNS
8. Branded Generics Market, by Distribution Channel
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Clinics
8.3. Hospital Pharmacy
8.4. Pharmacy
9. California Branded Generics Market
10. Florida Branded Generics Market
11. Illinois Branded Generics Market
12. New York Branded Generics Market
13. Ohio Branded Generics Market
14. Pennsylvania Branded Generics Market
15. Texas Branded Generics Market
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.1.1. Quadrants
16.1.2. Business Strategy
16.1.3. Product Satisfaction
16.2. Market Ranking Analysis
16.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
16.4. Competitive Scenario
16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
16.4.4. Investment & Funding
16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
Companies Mentioned
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Apotex Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Aurobindo Pharma Limited
- Bausch Health Companies Inc
- Cadila Healthcare Limited
- Cipla Inc
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Endo International PLC
- Eris Lifesciences Limited
- Eva Pharma
- Fresenius Kabi
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Hetero Drugs Limited
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Mylan N.V.
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer Inc
- Sandoz International GmbH
- Sanofi S.A.
- STADA Arzneimittel AG
- Strides Arcolab Ltd
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2fphq
Attachment