Worldwide 5G Enterprise Industry to 2027 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Fujitsu and Huawei Technologies Among Others

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Enterprise Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 5G enterprise market reached a value of US$ 2.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 14.57 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 36.53% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



5G is a fifth-generation technology for broadband cellular networks that offers a high data rate, low latency, greater bandwidth, high coverage and reliability, and improved quality of service (QoS) at affordable prices. It also helps in streaming ultra-high-definition (HD) videos, and augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) media.

At present, it finds extensive applications in enterprises of different industry verticals, such as information technology (IT), telecommunications, manufacturing, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). This can be accredited to its assistance in the introduction of new technologies, such as edge computing and network slicing, for developing immersive solutions that provide the tools for enterprises to transform digitally.



5G Enterprise Market Trends:

With the increasing remote workforce on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the adoption of 5G enterprise solutions is rising across the globe. This represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the use of these solutions in the retail industry as they provide retailers with uninterrupted business, streamlined operations, a reliable network that handles peak-time traffic, and the ease of tracking products, prices, inventory, and customer information.

Additionally, faster connections and reduced latency aid in introducing new features in brick-and-mortar establishments, including digital price tags and smart digital displays. Besides this, 5G enterprise solutions are increasingly employed in the healthcare sector as it allows remote patient monitoring and video-enabled prescription management and offers connected ambulance and HD virtual consultations. This, coupled with the rising focus of enterprises on implementing new technologies to improve service delivery, reduce costs, and gain competitive advantage, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc. and ZTE Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global 5G enterprise market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global 5G enterprise market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the frequency?

What is the breakup of the market based on the spectrum?

What is the breakup of the market based on the network type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global 5G enterprise market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global 5G Enterprise Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Frequency

6.1 Sub-6Ghz

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 mmWave

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Spectrum

7.1 Licensed

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Unlicensed/Shared

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Network Type

8.1 Hybrid Networks

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Private Networks

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Enterprise Network

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 CSP Network

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Organization Size

9.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

10.1 BFSI

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Healthcare

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Retail and E-Commerce

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 IT and Telecom

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Manufacturing

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Government and Public Sector

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Energy and Utility

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast

10.8 Media and Entertainment

10.8.1 Market Trends

10.8.2 Market Forecast

10.9 Others

10.9.1 Market Trends

10.9.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 AT&T Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Fujitsu Limited

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Juniper Networks Inc.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 Nokia Corporation

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Oracle Corporation

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 ZTE Corporation

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12.3 Financials

16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

