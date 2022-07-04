The Worldwide 3D Laser Scanner Industry is Expected to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Laser Scanner Market (2022-2027) by Range, Product, Offering, Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3D Laser Scanner Market is estimated to be USD 3.85 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.95 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global 3D Laser Scanner Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Faro Technologies, Hexagon, Creaform, Perceptron, Nikon Metrology, Trimble, Topcon, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global 3D Laser Scanner Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global 3D Laser Scanner Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global 3D Laser Scanner Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Level of Quality Control and Inspection Standards Offered By 3D Laser Scanners

4.1.2 Significant Deployment of 3D Laser Scanners in Various Industries

4.1.3 Emerging Market for 3D Printers across the Globe

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of 3D Laser Scanners

4.2.2 Availability and Affordability of Traditional Alternatives to 3D Laser Scanning

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increased Investment for Incorporation of 3D Scanning in Automated Processes by Major Players Worldwide

4.3.2 Ongoing Technological Advancements in Terms of Portability, Scanning Range, and Image Quality are Opening New Application Areas for this Equipment

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Complex 3D Scanning Software and Huge Data Storage Concerns



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Range

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Short Range

6.3 Medium Range

6.4 Long Range



7 Global 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tripod Mounted

7.3 Fixed CMM Based

7.3.1 Bridge CMM Based

7.3.2 Gantry CMM Based

7.3.3 Horizontal Arm CMM Based

7.4 Portable CMM Based

7.4.1 Articulated Arm CMM

7.4.2 Handheld

7.5 Desktop



8 Global 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware and Software

8.2.1 Laser Emitter and Receiver

8.2.2 Sensor

8.2.3 Camera

8.2.4 Motor & Processor

8.2.5 Mirrors

8.3 After-Sales Services



9 Global 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Laser Phase-Shift Based

9.3 Laser Pulse Based

9.4 Laser Triangulation

9.5 Pattern Fringe Triangulation



10 Global 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Quality Control/Inspection

10.3 Reverse Engineering

10.4 Virtual Simulation



11 Global 3D Laser Scanner Market, By End-User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aerospace and Defense

11.3 Architecture and Construction

11.4 Artifacts and Heritage Preservation

11.5 Automotive

11.6 Electronics

11.7 Energy and Power

11.8 Medical

11.9 Mining



12 Americas' 3D Laser Scanner Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Argentina

12.3 Brazil

12.4 Canada

12.5 Chile

12.6 Colombia

12.7 Mexico

12.8 Peru

12.9 United States

12.10 Rest of Americas



13 Europe's 3D Laser Scanner Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Austria

13.3 Belgium

13.4 Denmark

13.5 Finland

13.6 France

13.7 Germany

13.8 Italy

13.9 Netherlands

13.10 Norway

13.11 Poland

13.12 Russia

13.13 Spain

13.14 Sweden

13.15 Switzerland

13.16 United Kingdom

13.17 Rest of Europe



14 Middle East and Africa's 3D Laser Scanner Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Egypt

14.3 Israel

14.4 Qatar

14.5 Saudi Arabia

14.6 South Africa

14.7 United Arab Emirates

14.8 Rest of MEA



15 APAC's 3D Laser Scanner Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Australia

15.3 Bangladesh

15.4 China

15.5 India

15.6 Indonesia

15.7 Japan

15.8 Malaysia

15.9 Philippines

15.10 Singapore

15.11 South Korea

15.12 Sri Lanka

15.13 Thailand

15.14 Taiwan

15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Quadrant

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Strategic Initiatives

16.3.1 M&A and Investments

16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Faro Technologies

17.2 Hexagon

17.3 Creaform

17.4 Perceptron

17.5 Nikon Metrology

17.6 Trimble

17.7 Topcon

17.8 3D Digital

17.9 Riegl Laser Measurement Systems

17.10 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

17.11 CyberOptics

17.12 NeoMetrix Technologies

17.13 Exact Metrology

17.14 GOM

17.15 3D Systems

17.16 Autodesk

17.17 Quality Vision International

17.18 Maptek

17.19 Shapregrabber (QUALITY VISION INTERNATIONAL)

17.20 Konica Minolta

17.21 Direct Dimensions



18 Appendix

