Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update

YERINGTON, Nev., July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to non-binding terms with its senior lender, KfW IPEX-Bank (“KfW’) and its largest shareholder, Pala Investments Limited (“Pala”), for a loan of up to US$70 million, by way of a new tranche extension to the existing senior credit facility with KfW. This funding would be provided by Pala, with the potential participation of other lenders. Of the total amount, US$50 million will be committed to be advanced by the lenders (including the outstanding amount of the previously announced up to US$20 million promissory note provided by Pala) and US$20 million may be available for future draw by the Company on an uncommitted basis. The Company is in ongoing discussions with KfW, Pala and other lenders with the aim of executing binding agreements during the month of July 2022.



If implemented, the proposed financing package will provide access to significant further liquidity for the Company to maintain the assets at the Pumpkin Hollow underground copper mine (the “Underground Mine”) and pursue certain projects such as completing the dike crossing and advancing open pit project feasibility study work, and to explore and advance discussions on further financing and strategic options.

The proposed financing package is subject to, amongst other things, negotiation of the terms with KfW, Pala and the Company’s other lenders, negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, satisfaction of conditions precedent and regulatory approval. The consent of certain of the Company’s other lenders will be required with respect to the financing package (including consent from the Company’s working capital provider and stream financer), and there can be no assurance that such consents will be obtained.

While negotiating the financing package, the Company intends to make further draws under the previously disclosed US$20 million promissory note from Pala in order to meet its immediate cash needs. Further draws under the promissory note are subject to agreed use of proceeds and satisfactory arrangements being reached with certain creditors and vendors (which may not be reached).

There can be no assurance that the definitive binding agreements for the proposed financing package as outlined above will be entered into, relevant consents can be obtained, that the transactions will be completed, or that further draws under the Pala promissory note will be available. If further draws are not available, the financing package is not completed, or satisfactory arrangements are not implemented with vendors, then absent obtaining other financing and/or making such other arrangements, the Company will not be able to continue carrying on business in the ordinary course and may need to pursue proceedings for creditor protection. The Company’s creditors may also seek to commence enforcement action, including realizing on their security over the Company’s assets.

As previously announced, in light of the Company’s liquidity constraints, the Company has not made payments that were due to certain creditors and vendors, including its mining contractor Redpath. As a result, the Company has received a notice of default from Redpath, which has indicated that it intends to pursue its available remedies. Despite the default, the Company and Redpath have reached agreement on the suspension of mining work at the Underground Project and the limited work to be completed going forward in order to protect the Company’s assets.

