The Global Decorated Apparel Market size is expected to reach $52.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period

The ornamental techniques can be used on a variety of fashion products for women, children, and men, such as dresses, blouses, and so on.



The market is expanding due to the rising need for embroidery, screen printing, sublimation, and heat transfer activities on apparel. The increased demand for clothing with a reflective coating has offered industry participants the opportunity to flourish. In addition, rising demand for graphic T-shirts and other items as a result of changing trends would improve product sales over the projection period. The growing appeal of branded clothing among clients, as well as the growing trend of luxury apparel as a status symbol among individuals, is encouraging the use of embellished clothing.



Machines in the decorated apparel sector have mostly focused on direct-to-garment digital printing, embroidery, ornament attachment, laser decorating, and traditional sewing, among other fields. Novel decoration techniques are expanding the range of cost-effective embellishment possibilities for both clothes manufacturers and designers around the world. Retailing and decorated apparel are both examples of technological advancement. A growing number of retailers are using the Three-Dimensional Visual Merchandising System to help customers choose products in a virtual 3-D retail environment. As a result of such technological advancements, demand is expected to increase.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 outbreak in China that began in the first half of 2020 had a substantial impact on the ornamented apparel industry throughout the projection period, particularly in 2020. COVID-19 is predicted to have a ripple effect on several export industries in the near future in terms of ornamented apparel’s performance. Sales of ornamented apparel were predicted to decline in 2020 due to the seriousness of the COVID-19 situation. In this regard, decorative apparel producers are anticipated to focus on domestic market expansion shortly. With increased worldwide consumer awareness of social alienation, the e-commerce sector has been gaining pace.



Market Growth Factors



Increased production speed and high-volume systems



A vast number of garments are now colored as well as stained. A large number of dyed clothing on the market boosts demand for decorated apparel. The most recent printheads offer faster printing and an autonomous circulation system, reducing downtime. Due to the shorter turnaround time and increased production of shot and printed items, encourages the client to dye their outfits using high-quality dyes. People are becoming more interested in this method, and there is a growing need for large quantities of clothing to be imprinted because the printing period is quite short.



Digital printing trends in the sublimated sportswear sector are on the rise.



Sublimation printing has become popular in the sportswear sector because of its lower cost. Furthermore, it is a time-saving and environmentally friendly printing procedure. The expanding style and fashion trend among the Z generation have increased the demand for attractive and stylish sportswear apparel. Furthermore, the growing awareness of innovative designs and personalization opportunities has fueled the demand for sublimated sportswear. Mainstream clients, such as professional sports teams, are the principal customers for sublimated sportswear. People’s interest in digitally created sportswear has been sparked by the young generation’s inclination for sports and their attractive gear.



Market Restraining Factors



Decorated apparel equipment is expensive.



In comparison to other OEM ink printers, the inks can be expensive to purchase, which is often reflected in the price of sublimation clothes. To facilitate the evaporation process, products that need to be imprinted should be made of polymer textiles or coated with polymer. Furthermore, decorated apparel is limited to plastic substrates like polyester. Furthermore, is not suitable for use with natural textiles such as cotton. Furthermore, it requires specially formulated inks that do not change to liquid, as well as specialized printers that can use these ink cartridges, which could imply that this printing method is not the most cost-effective, especially for large volumes.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Embroidery, Screen Printing, Dye Sublimation, Digital Printing, and Others. The Screen-Printing segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the decorated apparel market in 2021. Due to the crisp and long-lasting prints, it creates. The advancement of screen-printing technology has been accelerated by the transition from manual to automated screen-printing presses. One of the most extensively used printing technologies on the planet is screen printing. Some well-known screen-printing companies are Oregon Screen Impressions and Deluxe Screen Printing.



End Users Outlook



Based on End Users, the market is segmented into Women, Men, and Children. The women segment procured the largest revenue share in the decorated apparel market in 2021. The expansion of this area is driven by the availability and demand for various products such as t-shirts, tops, kurtas, and gowns. Furthermore, due to shifting consumer preferences, product advancements in the women’s clothing sector are boosting the desire for graphical t-shirts, which have achieved popularity as semi-formal and casual dresses. The rise in social meetings among the younger population, along with the influence of social media, has given the general public access to information on numerous types of clothing for various situations, based on the season, utility, and current trends.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia pacific region registered a significant revenue share in the decorated apparel market in 2021. The number of first-time consumers of high-end embellished garments in this region has increased as the middle-class population’s discretionary income has increased. Due to their demand for high-quality products and the increasing effect of social media on fashion trends, consumers are more drawn to embellished garments. The way Asian Pacific customers dress differs significantly from the rest of the world. Japan’s kimonos, China’s qipao, and India’s saris and kurtas are all traditionally embroidered. Furthermore, these forms of clothing are becoming increasingly popular around the world, adding to the emergence of fusion wear. As a result, the adorned apparel business in the Asia Pacific is booming.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fruit of The Loom, Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Downtown Custom Printwear, Delta Apparel, Inc., Target Decorated Apparel, Advance Printwear Ltd., Lynka sp. z.o.o. (Vantage Custom Classics, Inc.), Gildan Activewear Inc., HanesBrands Inc., and Master Printwear.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Decorated Apparel Market



Mar-2022: HanesBrands partnered with Villanova University, a private Catholic research university. Through this partnership, Villanova would guide the advancement of an expansive collection of women’s, youth, unisex, men’s, kids’, and toddler fan apparel around the entire retail passage.



Dec-2021: Hanesbrands formed a long-term retail apparel partnership with Wake Forest, a private research university athletics. Together, the companies aimed to enlarge the local growth, globally and nationally of the Demon Deacons label while delivering the maximum quality of accountable illustrating merchandise to Deacon Nation.



Dec-2021: Gildan completed the acquisition of Frontier Yarns, a subsidiary of Phoenix Sandford, a manufacturer of yarn products for the world textile enterprise. Under this acquisition, the company would be able to develop its global upright combined supply chain across advanced personalize yarn manufacturing.



Oct-2021: HanesBrands signed a 10-year strategic agreement with The University of Texas, a public research university in Austin. Through this agreement, the companies include the advancement of the customer-based compilation of fan apparel for Longhorn fans and awards absolute rights in the campus, mass, and local passage through 2032.



Jun-2021: Fruit of the Loom introduced its Vintage collection for B2B consumers. The vintage collection is available for women’s and men’s classic fit craze printed with Fruit of the Loom famous fruits logo from the 1980s/90s. Additionally, the garments are created to be consumer-ready, also they are printable.



Jun-2021: Delta Apparel completed the acquisition of Autoscale.ai, a Dallas-based software company. Through this partnership, the company aimed to integrate Delta’s DTG2Go within Autoscale would deliver automated solutions for design creation, art & licensing administration, and marketing spending, along with consistent connectivity with multiple online businesses. Additionally, the acquisition aimed to utilize its actual exclusive automated product functionality from design to completion.



May-2021: Fruit of the Loom came into a partnership with Zara, a Spanish apparel retailer. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to introduce a collective capsule compilation available in U.S. stores and also in Zara stores worldwide as well as on Zara.com. Additionally, This collaboration is a perfect idle stock of shorts, sweatshirts, joggers, and t-shirts.



Feb-2021: Hanes joined hands with Authentic Brands Group company, an American brand management company headquartered in New York City. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to develop the Muhammad Ali collection under the preceding offering of Champion Athletic wear.



Feb-2021: HanesBrands signed an agreement with Belle International, a women’s shoe retailer in China. Through this agreement, the companies would launch a product line of Champion accessories and footwear to customers in China next year. In addition, Belle would provide the new collection developed exclusively for customers in China within its wide e-commerce platform and retail network.



