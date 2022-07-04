New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aesthetic Devices Market: Segmented: By Product, By Application, By End User, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288814/?utm_source=GNW
Aesthetic (cosmetic) devices are employed to improve attractiveness. Depending on their intended usage and whether they affect the body’s structure or function, they may be regulated by the FDA. To make an informed decision about whether or not to use these devices, patients should consider the benefits and dangers with their healthcare physician. Lasers are used in a variety of surgical procedures, including refractive eye surgery to reshape the cornea, dental procedures such as endodontics and periodontics, as well as tooth whitening, general surgery to remove tumors and cataracts, and cosmetic surgery to remove tattoos, scars, sunspots, wrinkles, and hair.
Global Aesthetic Devices Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 11.1% by 2031
Increasing demand for minimally invasive and noninvasive reconstruction operations, as well as significant improvements in equipment and surgeries, are some of the primary industry drivers. The rise in the occurrence of congenital facial and dental malformations, as well as increased awareness of aesthetic appearance, are other significant drivers driving the medical aesthetic market growth.
Aesthetic Implants segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31
On the basis of Product, the global Aesthetic Devices Market is fragmented into Devices, and Aesthetic Implants. Due to increased awareness about cosmetic operations, the aesthetic implant segment has been the leading revenue generator in recent years and is expected to continue this trend during the projected period. Device demand, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the quickest rate throughout the projection period, owing to an aging population, the availability of consumer-friendly products, and an increase in the desire to appear aesthetically appealing.
Non-Surgical segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31
Global Aesthetic Devices Market is classified on the basis of application into Surgical, and Non-Surgical. Since non-surgical medical aesthetic procedures are more accessible and affordable than surgical procedures, the non-surgical category currently leads the medical aesthetic market share and is likely to do so during the forecast period.
Growing awareness of cosmetic surgeries and the availability of improved technologies
The availability of technologically improved and user-friendly products, as well as increased public knowledge of cosmetic treatments, are significant drivers driving the market’s expansion. Furthermore, less invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures are becoming more popular. The demand for minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic operations over traditional surgical procedures has risen significantly in recent years. Minimally invasive/nonsurgical techniques have a number of advantages over typical surgical procedures, including less pain, scars, and recovery time. These techniques are also less expensive than regular surgeries.
Increasing awareness of aesthetic procedures for appearances
Increased obesity, increased awareness of cosmetic operations, rising acceptance of minimally invasive devices, and technological progress in devices are some of the reasons driving the market growth. People’s concerns about their appearance are constantly increasing in both developed and developing countries. As a result, the number of cosmetic procedures performed each year is increasing.
The possible side-effects and complications of aesthetic surgeries
Medical aesthetic procedures are linked to a variety of potential adverse effects. Aesthetic treatment patients may experience a number of risks and consequences after or during the surgery.
Allergan plc
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Lumenis Ltd
Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co. Kgaa
Hologic, Inc.
Sientra Inc
Syneron Medical Ltd
Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Global Aesthetic Devices Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Owing to the increased adoption of medial aesthetics, enhanced technological advancements, and development of novel products by key players, North America has dominated the market in recent years, accounting for the largest share. This trend is expected to continue throughout the medical aesthetic market forecast.
Impact of COVID-19 on Aesthetic Devices Market
Due to lower product demand, limited operations, and temporary closures of beauty facilities, COVID-19 has a negative overall impact on the medical aesthetic devices business. Furthermore, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, the market for aesthetic operations has decreased, resulting in a decrease in the market for medical aesthetic devices.
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States, Mexico, and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Columbia, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East and Africa
Market size value in 2021 USD 14,943.8 million
Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 42,883.7 million
Growth Rate CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2031
Base year for estimation 2020
Quantitative units
Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments covered Product, Application, End User, and Region
Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Key companies profiled Allergan plc, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis Ltd, Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co. Kgaa, Hologic, Inc., Sientra Inc, Syneron Medical Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Other Prominent Players.
