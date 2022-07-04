New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market Segmentation: By Resin, By Installation, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288803/?utm_source=GNW

Owing to increasing environmental restrictions and the concurrent demand for long-term, cost-effective corrosion protection of assets, manufacturers are under constant pressure to develop innovative anti-corrosion coatings for marine and offshore applications. In the long run, these newly created coatings that fulfill high regulatory standards could prove to be successful and cost-efficient for marine and offshore platform applications. After the requisite surface preparation, these coatings should be applied under the specified conditions and monitored for continuous effectiveness. These measures are required to safeguard the value of numerous vital national assets.



Market Highlights

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market is anticipated to register a notable CAGR of 5.6% by 2031



Increased urbanization and economic development result in increased worldwide energy demand, which is expected to stimulate demand for onshore oil and gas resources. Furthermore, as onshore oil and gas resources are limited, demand for offshore oil and gas Paints and Coatings is expected to rise in tandem with the increased use of onshore oil and gas resources. Offshore oil and gas are also good cost-effective options.



Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market: Segments

The epoxy segment is projected to lead with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-31



On the basis of Resin, the global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market is divided into Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic, Inorganic Zinc, and Others. In previous years, the epoxy segment dominated the offshore oil and gas Paints and Coatings industry. Coatings for offshore oil and gas installations must survive harsh weather, saltwater abrasion, dissolved oxygen, mechanical impact from debris, marine life damage, and ultraviolet radiation. As a result, offshore Paints and Coatings have properties that allow them to endure underwater cleaning.



The drillships segment is expected to grow with the maximum CAGR during 2021-31



Based on Installation, the global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market is segmented into Jackups, Floaters, Drillships, Semisubmersibles, and Others. In past years, the drillships segment dominated the offshore oil and gas Paints and Coatings industry. A drillship is a commercial vessel built for offshore exploratory drilling



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advantages of Paints and Coatings the Offshore equipment



Painting and coatings are beneficial in drilling equipment as they boost heat resistance in offshore or subsea operations by using coatings to withstand extreme pressures and saltwater, which fuels the offshore oil and gas Paints and Coatings business. Furthermore, repeated applications of these coatings under the specified circumstances and following the required surface preparation successfully prevent algae formation on the surface, promoting market growth.



Multiple Environmental Benefits of Epoxy Intermediate Coats



Organic zinc paints are widely used in a variety of environments as they are less expensive than zinc silicate coatings. Epoxy intermediate coats also have a lot of environmental advantages, such as reduced volatile organic compounds (VOC), which are driving market expansion. Epoxy coatings also reach the needed thickness while maintaining film built around sharp edges, boosting the market growth.



Restraint

High cost associated with the Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating



The cost of raw materials, along with environmental issues regarding the release of volatile organic compounds by chemical organic coatings, are constraining the growth of the Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market.



Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market: Key Players

3M CO.



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



AKZONOBEL N.V.

HEMPLEL A/S

KANSAI PAINTS CO., LTD.

NIPPON PAINTS CO. LTD.

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

WACKER CHEMIE AG

Jotun

A&A Coatings

Other Prominent Players



Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market: Regions

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Geographically, Asia-Pacific led the offshore oil and gas Paints and Coatings market with a significant share, followed by North America and Europe. Increased urbanization and economic development have resulted in a significant rise in global energy demand, which is likely to fuel demand for onshore oil and gas resources. As of the large offshore petroleum resources, this tendency is projected to continue.



Impact of COVID-19 on Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market

For oil, gas, and chemical firms, the impact of COVID-19 and the oil price war is proving to be a two-pronged problem. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to reduce production by 1.5 million barrels per day. The COVID-19 pandemic has destroyed oil demand, driven down prices, and put people involved in oil production and processing in danger.



Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific

the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market report also contains an analysis on:



Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market Segments:



By Resin

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Acrylic

Inorganic Zinc

Others

By Installation

Jackups

Floaters

Drillships

Semisubmersibles

Others

Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market Dynamics

Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coating Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

