Best Mattresses of 2022 on Sale During July 4th Announced by Best Mattress Brand

SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Mattress Brand, a mattress review & sleep research publication, has listed its best Fourth of July Mattress Sales & Deals for 2022. During this busy sales weekend, mattress brands are offering major discounts across their range of mattresses, adjustable beds, foundations, and bedding including pillows, protectors, and comforters. To help you find the right mattress at the right price, Best Mattress Brand has curated a list of the best mattress sales for July 4th.

Shoppers can save now through July 5th on the following mattress brands and products.

Best Mattress of 2022 - Amerisleep AS3 from $699 ($450 savings)

Best Mattress for Back Pain - Zoma Mattress from $499 ($150 savings)

Best Mattress in a Box - Vaya Mattress from $349 ($300 savings)

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers - Amerisleep AS5 Hybrid from $1,599 ($450 savings)

With up to $450 in mattress savings, there's bound to be something you'll love that fits within your budget. Other 4th of July deals include 30% off adjustable beds as well as some stores offering BOGO 50% off memory foam pillows.

Each featured mattress brand provides free shipping and free returns on all their memory foam and hybrid mattresses. They generally offer 100-night sleep trials as well, along with 10-20 year warranties.

Best Mattress Brand's team has worked hard to research the best mattress options available for different types of sleepers at different budget levels. You can read more about sleep health tips, the best July 4th mattress sales, and other mattress resources on BestMattress-Brand.org.

