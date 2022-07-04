New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market: By Product Type, By Function Type, By Material, By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288802/?utm_source=GNW

Various types of vibrations may occur in boats, and it is important to decrease and, where possible, eliminate them by installing anti-vibration mountings capable of restricting component oscillations. The health of passengers and workers depends on the decrease of vibrations. Otherwise, the levels of vibration and noise produced by them would be too high, posing a threat to auditory health and comfort.



Market Highlights

The global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market is expected to register a notable CAGR of 5.6% by 2031



Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market to surpass USD 1,568.1 million by 2031 from USD 908.5 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.6% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The market is being driven by increasing demand for shipbuilding anti-vibration from the maritime sector, as well as increased disposable income in emerging nations. The shipbuilding anti-vibration market is also being driven by the increasing demand for mounts and other anti-vibration products from various shipbuilding applications such as propulsion engines, HVAC, and compressors.



Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market: Segments

Engine Vibration segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Based on Function Type, the Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market is fragmented into Engine Vibration, HVAC Vibration, Generators & Pumps. During the forecasted period, the engine vibration segment will be the largest and fastest-growing market. The need for these products in different applications such as cargo ships, tugboats, yachts, and oil tankers is the main driver of higher demand in this market.



The bearing Pads segment is anticipated to lead the market with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



By Product Type, the Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market is divided into Mounts, Bearing Pads, Bellows, and Washers. Bearing pads are used in a variety of engines, motors, and other machines. The rising demand from the ship repair and maintenance sector is the primary growth driver for the high usage of these bearing pads. Its capacity to resist enormous weights is attributed to its growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing disposable income in emerging economies



Anti-vibration systems for shipbuilding are in great demand due to the rising demand for ships that provide excellent comfort. The developing tourist sector, along with a growing inclination for opulent lifestyles, is predicted to fuel the expansion of the passenger ship market, which will accelerate the shipbuilding anti-vibration market.



Rising demand for shipbuilding anti-vibration from the marine industry



Excessive vibration of ship structures and equipment may be a major issue, resulting in propulsion system failure, primary structure structural failures, and damage to onboard equipment. Even if the vibration level isn’t high enough to cause serious damage, it can cause crew pain and tiredness, as well as increase the frequency of ship system maintenance. As a result, all precautions should be taken to avoid such a circumstance.



Restraint

High maintenance costs and replacement rate



The high expenditure on maintenance is one of the major problems facing the worldwide anti-vibration mount market. Since anti-vibration mounts are exposed to high temperatures and pressure, they must be properly maintained regularly. Some of the particular mounts, such as those for big heat exchangers, are prohibitively costly, hindering market expansion.



Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market: Key Players

Trelleborg (Sweden)



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Parker LORD (US)

Hutchinson Paulstra (France)

GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd. (UK)

Continental (Germany)

AMC Mecanocaucho (Spain)

GetznerWerkstoffe GmbH (Austria)

Vibracoustics Ltd. (UK)

Bridgestone Industrial (Japan)

Other Prominent Players



Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market: Regions

Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. During the projected period, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. The rising demand for shipbuilding anti-vibration is due to increasing trade activity and infrastructure advancements in the shipping sector, such as an expanding port network. The Asia Pacific region is a potential market for shipbuilding anti-vibration due to the significant economic expansion of emerging nations and increased disposable income of individuals.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market

COVID-19 has forced the closure of many key production plants. This also has the worst impact on the anti-vibration market for shipbuilding. The epidemic caused a drop in maritime shipping and other marine activities, causing the shipbuilding anti-vibration business to collapse. The impact on international trade, tourism, and the supply chain was unprecedented.



Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, South East Asia, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific

the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa

