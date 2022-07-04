New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market: Segmented: By Device Type, By Disorder Type, By End-User, And Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288800/?utm_source=GNW

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a type of cardiac arrhythmia which is caused by irregular electrical activities in the atria. It may occur with no symptoms but the most common ones associated with it are palpitations, fainting, congestive chest pain, or failure of the heart. The confirmation for AF is obtained by an electrocardiogram which exhibits an absence of the P wave and an irregular rate of ventricular contractions. These irregularities in the regular cardio-electric impulses of the sino-atrial node are the result of interference from chaotic electric impulses generated from the roots of pulmonary veins consequently leading to the conduction of an irregular heartbeat.



Market Highlights

U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 11.3% in 2031.



In the U.K. many companies have increased their investment in research and development to innovate the existing AF devices and integrate AI-enabled solutions. R&D in atrial fibrillation is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the U.K. atrial fibrillation market.



U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market: Segments

Therapeutic and Surgical Devices segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Based on Device Type, U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market is fragmented into Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices and Therapeutic and Surgical Devices. The therapeutic and Surgical Devices segment dominates the market attributed to growing demands for ablation catheters for treating AF. This segment is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Among the therapeutic and surgical devices, the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices segment is the fastest-growing segment attributed to the increasing focus on early diagnosis.



Persistent Atrial Fibrillation segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



The U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market is classified based on Disorder Type into Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation, Persistent Atrial Fibrillation, Permanent Atrial Fibrillation, Others Atrial Fibrillation. The persistent Atrial Fibrillation segment accounted for the largest market share of the U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption Of Closure Devices



The rising number of patients suffering from atrial fibrillation (AF) in the U.K. is the major factor expected to propel the growth of the market. In addition, the rising cases are also resulting in increasing demand for left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices to treat patients. The governments are taking initiatives to create awareness amongst people regarding the importance of left atrial appendage closure devices during the pandemic, which is the major factor expected to boost the market growth in 2020.



Increase In Prevalence Of Atrial Fibrillation In Geriatric Population



The increasing geriatric population with complications in the heart is the major factor driving the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 2 percent of people younger than 65 years old have AFib, while about 9 percent of people ages 65 and older have it.



Restraint

High Cost of U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices



The high price factor will continue to hinder the atrial fibrillation devices’ market value during the forecast timeframe and impede the adoption rates in underdeveloped and few developing countries.



U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market: Key Players

Abbott

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Boston Scientific Corporation,

Biotronik,

Cardinal Health,

GE Healthcare,

Medtronic Plc,

Siemens Healthineers AG,

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.,

Hansen Medical Inc,

Cardiofocus Inc

Other Prominent Players



U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market: Regions

U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices market is segmented based on regional analysis into four major regions: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. England is among the top revenue generator for atrial fibrillation devices. The high incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases in the region and development of the strong technologies in the country has witnessed significant growth for the product. The country also has a strong number of players present in the country across the atrial fibrillation value chain Another key country in the region is Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. Focus on the improved treatment producers with implementation of the AI in Atrial fibrillations, supporting the product growth.



Impact of Covid-19 on U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market

The market of AF devices is expected to witness healthy growth in 2022 post-COVID-19 outbreak. This can be attributed to increasing awareness among people about the importance of AF devices. This factor will boost the market growth in the forecast years. The rising number of patients suffering from atrial fibrillation (AF) and the growing geriatric population are the major factors expected to propel the growth of the market. In addition, the rising cases of COVID-19 are resulting in increasing demand for left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices for treating the patients This is helping the market to witness progressive growth in the pandemic crisis.



U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market is further segmented by region into:



England Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

Northern Ireland Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

Scotland Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

Wales Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market report also contains an analysis on:



U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Segments:



By Device Type

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic and Surgical Devices

By Disorder Type

Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation

Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

Permanent Atrial Fibrillation

Others Atrial Fibrillation

By End User

Hospitals

Cardiac Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Dynamics

the U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

U.K. Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details

The market size value in 2021 USD 706.1 million

The revenue forecast in 2031 USD 2.063.9 million

Growth Rate CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2031

The base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Device Type, Disorder Type, End-User and Region

Regional scope England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales

Key companies profiled Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, Cardinal Health, GEHealthcare, Medtronic Plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Hansen Medical Inc, Cardio focus, and Other Prominent Players

