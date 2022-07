The Flowr Corporation Announces Resignation of Directors

TORONTO, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) herein announces the resignation of Maurice Levesque and Don Duet from the Board of Directors who are departing in order to pursue other opportunities. Flowr would like to thank Mr. Levesque and Mr. Duet for their service to the Company and wish them success in their future endeavours.



About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Canadian cannabis company with its operating campus, located in Kelowna, British Columbia. Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

