Global Digital Pathology Systems Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
In recent years, digital pathology has been emerging as one of the most promising technologies in clinical pathology and holds tremendous potential in replacing the traditional microscope-based diagnosis in the near future. Recent advancements in digital photography and slide scanning, and the declining prices of digital cameras have been revolutionizing conventional methods for the documentation of pathology findings, and the achievement of collaborative slide review and image analysis. Considerable skill is required to process and stain fluids and tissues for investigation. Digital pathology enables pathologists to collaborate on slide review across laboratories as well as transmit images to other experts for their first readings or second opinions. Digital pathology systems continue to attract attention in various end-use applications such as diagnostic tests, drug discovery & development, education & training, and academic research in human pathology, veterinary pathology, oral pathology and forensic pathology. Within the diagnostics space, digital pathology systems continue gain traction in medical microscopy, blood analysis, biopsy and dissection among others in the diagnosis of physiological disorders, and organic and infectious diseases.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Pathology Systems estimated at US$573.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period. Device, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.8% CAGR to reach US$753.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 14.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.2% share of the global Digital Pathology Systems market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $295.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $102.9 Million by 2026
The Digital Pathology Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$295.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 42.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$102.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 12.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$114.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Factors like COVID-19 along with rising cases of cancer and associated need to diagnose patient biopsies are providing a perfect platform for growth of digital pathology. The technology is anticipated to gain considerably from approval of latest digital pathology platforms and tools by the US FDA. Digital pathology is slated to hold a prominent role in cancer care specialties, especially prostate, skin and breast. The technology is finding increasing acceptance across leading healthcare facilities for analysis of patient images and delivery of enhanced pathology services. Digital pathology significantly improves laboratory efficiency, image management, clinical workflows, diagnostic accuracy and revenues. The technology is likely to gain further from increasing integration with AI and other emerging platforms intended to help pathologists in efficiently dealing with large data volumes for faster and accurate diagnostics. The ability of digital pathology systems to enhance operational efficiency, provide novel treatment methods, reduce lab expenses and more importantly improve overall patient care continues to fuel their adoption worldwide. Digital pathology systems also provide accurate pathological assessment, thus enabling proper, timely and cost effective treatment. The growing need for real time access to pathology outcomes constitutes a major driving force for the digital pathology market.
Also, scarcity of skilled pathologists and excess workloads on pathology teams in research labs and hospital setups continue to drive demand for sophisticated pathology systems. Rising preference for computer-aided diagnosis that enables efficient detection of diseases, quantification of risk assessment and disease progression, and evaluation of results at anatomic level is expected to drive demand for digital pathology systems. Rapidly increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiac diseases, due to an aging population and changing lifestyles are enhancing the need for faster and more reliable testing and diagnosis systems. In particular, the increasing incidence of cancer across the world and the subsequent increase in demand for timely cancer diagnosis and monitoring solutions remains a prime growth factor for the digital pathology systems market. Digital pathology systems have been proven to increase detection rates of cancer in early stages through identification of indicators that may otherwise go undetected through conventional pathology procedures. Also driving growth are factors such as rising awareness about diagnostic technologies and steadily growing disposable incomes of people across developed and developing economies, which will foster demand for digital pathology systems.
By Type, Human Pathology Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
Global market for Human Pathology (Type) segment is estimated at US$474.2 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 14.5% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Human Pathology segment, accounting for 41.6% of the global sales in 2020. United States is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 16.2% over the analysis period, to reach US$565.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Advancements Drive Adoption of Digital Pathology
Systems
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps in to Widen the Scope & Span
of Digital Pathology
EXIBIT: AI Spending in Healthcare & Lifesciences in US$ Million
for Years 2020 & 2025
Advantages of AI-Powered Digital Pathology
Digital Pathology Benefits Drug Discovery Process
Need for Early Diagnosis Puts Focus on Digital Pathology
Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Adoption in Cancer and
Other Chronic Diseases
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2018
Global New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer
Site (in %) for 2018
Digital Pathology Emerges as a Tool to Reduce Cases of Cancer
Misdiagnoses
Scarcity of Pathologists & Excess Workload on Pathology Labs
Drives Demand for Digital Systems
Clinical Research Continues to be Core Vertical for Digital
Pathology
Digital Imaging and Robotic Light Microscopy Boost Growth
Computational Pathology for Leading-Edge Image Analytics
Cloud Platform Gains Momentum
Telepathology Expected to Pave Way for Pathology Outsourcing to
Developing Nations
Rise in Significance of Personalized Medicine Bodes Well for
Digital Pathology
Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2019 and 2024
Increased Focus on Companion Diagnostics to Benefit Market Growth
Improving Healthcare & Research Expenditure to Support Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Aging Population: A Key Opportunity Indicator
Global Aging Population: Population of 65+ Individuals
(in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030
Global Population of 65+ Individuals as % of Total Population
by Region for 2019 and 2030
Global Cancer Deaths by Age Group (in %) for 2019
Challenges Facing Digital Pathology Systems Market
High Costs
Workflow Integration with Other Related Functions
Other Issues
