New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Capture and Storage Industry"

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market to Reach US$4.9 Billion by the Year 2026



Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), also termed as Carbon Capture and Sequestration, refers to a suite of carbon abatement technologies used for capturing waste carbon dioxide from large point sources, compressing it, transporting it through pipelines or ships to desired locations, and storing it in the form of mineral carbonates, in geological formations, or in deep ocean masses for an indefinite period of time. The strategy holds high relevance for nations that are diversifying their energy portfolios, but are anticipated to remain dependent on fossil fuels for decades to satiate their energy demand. Emerging applications include embedding CO2 in concrete and other building materials; converting the carbon into polyurethanes for application in furnishings and other materials. The carbon can be used for applications such as enhance oil and gas recovery (EOR), extending the economic life of a reservoir. Carbon capture efforts are further favored by increasing focus of companies to investigate new use cases for captured carbon dioxide. Emerging applications include embedding CO2 in concrete and other building materials; converting the carbon into polyurethanes for application in furnishings and other materials.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carbon Capture and Storage estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period. Pre-Combustion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.1% CAGR to reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Post Combustion segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.3% share of the global Carbon Capture and Storage market. Post-combustion capture process involves extraction of carbon dioxide from low-pressure flue gases at conventional power plants and other large point sources after the combustion of fossil fuels or other carbonaceous materials such as biomass. This technology has been widely used for capturing carbon dioxide in the food and beverage sector. Pre-combustion capture technology is more beneficial than post-combustion technology as separating carbon dioxide from hydrogen is much easier than from flue gas due to the fact that the partial pressure and concentration of carbon dioxide is much higher than in flue gases. The technology expands options for various gas separation methodologies, which previously were not possible in post-combustion capture processes.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $482 Million by 2026



The Carbon Capture and Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$482 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 10.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$546.9 Million by the year end of the analysis period. In the US, carbon capture and storage is enjoying increasing attention and bound to emerge as one of the major industries over the coming years. Growth is led by progressive policy framework and sustained government support. The 45Q tax credits for carbon oxide sequestration represent progressive CCS-specific incentive globally to promote investment in carbon capture and sequestration. Over 40 CCS projects have been announced across various European countries, aiming to develop and deploy CCS facilities for a climate-neutral Europe. Various countries, such as the US, the UK, Norway, Japan, Canada, and Australia, are continuously providing financial assistance in Asia-Pacific for enabling research and development, demonstration, and deployment of CCS projects, with preliminary investments focused on emerging economies, such as India, Indonesia, and China.



Industrial Separation Segment to Reach $293.9 Million by 2026



In the global Industrial Separation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$148.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$249.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.9 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 90 Featured)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

Emissions Reduction Alberta

Equinor ASA

GE Power

HTC CO2 Systems Corp.

Japan CCS Co., Ltd.

Schlumberger Limited

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc.

Svante Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS): An Introduction

Types of CCS Technologies

Carbon Capture

Post-Combustion

Pre-Combustion

Oxy-Fuel Combustion

CO2 Compression

CO2 Transportation

CO2 Storage

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

The Pandemic Emerges as an Opportunity to Ignite a Transition

to a Greener Global Future

Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related CO2 Emissions

for Years 2010 Through 2020 (In Billion Metric Tons Per Year)

Key Climate Change Indicators

COVID-19 Underlines Significance of Carbon Capture to Mitigate

Climate Change

Carbon Capture and Storage - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Net Zero Carbon Goals: How Feasible Are They & What is Needed

To Make Them Work?

Average Global Surface Temperatures (In Degrees Centigrade) for

Years 1880 to 2020

Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2000

Through 2020

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Where Does CCS Stand in the Action Plan to Curtail Climate Change?

Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions Drive Focus onto Clean Energy:

Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2020

Evolving Role of Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Technologies

Outlook

Favorable Policies to Drive Growth

Challenging Scenario for CCS

Regional Review

Market Drivers

Government Support

Industrial Reuse of Captured Carbon Dioxide

Improvements in Carbon Capturing and Storing Technologies

Introduction of Relevant Standardizations and Legislations

Public Outreach

Market Inhibitors

High Cost of CCS

Environmental Concerns & Challenges

Uneven Division of Capital Investments among Stakeholders

Financing in CCS

Market Uncertainty

Technological Uncertainty

Global CCS Project Landscape

Number of Large-Scale Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS)

Facilities Worldwide by Status: 2020

CO2 Capture and Storage Annual Capacity (Mtpa) by Stage: 2010,

2015, and 2020 ?

Commercial CCS Facilities in Construction, Advanced and Early

Development: 2020

A Peek into Important Global Projects

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

KEY BRANDS IN CCS MARKET



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Enhanced Oil Recovery Offers Strong Growth Opportunities

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Projects in Operation by

Technology: 2020E

Top Countries with Proven Reserves of Crude Oil (in Billion

Barrels): 2019

Demand for CO2 Storage Takes a Hit as Oil & Gas Sector

Confronts Challenging Times amid the Pandemic

Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production

Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity

for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2019

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Oct 2019 -

May 2021

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2021

Growing Emphasis on Hydrogen Production with CCS Augurs Well

Leveraging Blue Hydrogen

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Power Sector

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand (GED) in TWh for 2017-50

Growing Relevance of CCS in Bioenergy Domain

Direct Air Capture with Carbon Storage: The New Upcoming Vertical

Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization Levels Trigger

Demand

World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018

Natural Gas Processing : An Important Market

Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Feet per Day)

by Type for the Years 2017, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2040

Rising Contribution from Oil & Gas Industry

Aligning Energy Assets to Carbon Capture

Capturing Carbon from Atmosphere

Startups Enter the Fray

R&D in CCS Continues to Gain Pace

Select Recent Innovations



