Brian Iversen appointed new CFO and member of the Executive Board in Columbus

Brian Iversen will take up the position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Columbus. Brian Iversen joins from a position as Vice President of Group Finance in GN Store Nord.



Columbus’ Board of Directors has appointed Brian Iversen as CFO and member of the Executive Board in Columbus. Brian Iversen will succeed Hans Henrik Thrane, who will leave Columbus 31 August 2022 as announced in release no. 19/2022 of 1 June 2022. Brian Iversen will join Columbus on 1 October 2022.

Brian is a senior executive with vast CFO experience and finance transformation and financial reporting experience from large international companies. He brings extensive experience in leading, optimizing and developing global finance operations, as well as implementing major strategic programs and improving business performance.

Brian Iversen will join Columbus after five years with GN Store Nord, as Vice President of Group Finance. During his tenure at GN Store Nord, he was responsible for the Group Finance organization where he managed internal and external reporting, Group compliance, financial controlling, accounting and tax, with more than 50 employees in headquarters and functional responsibility to Country Finance managers. He has a proven track record with financial restructuring and in GN he led the ongoing optimization towards a lean and uniform financial reporting and optimized the financial processes locally and globally.

He holds an MBA from Henley University in the UK.

“We are delighted to welcome Brian Iversen to Columbus. He brings extensive experience in delivering results and creating value in complex financial operations. Brian is an attentive and motivational leader with substantial experience within international leadership and financial reporting. The insights he has gained by leading and implementing operational and finance strategies and his proven track record within financial restructuring and optimization will be valuable in ensuring Columbus’ strategic transformation”, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe.

“Columbus has a strong purpose – digital transformation for a better tomorrow – and a very strong market position with huge global growth opportunities. I am excited about the journey that lies ahead of us with the finance transformation being a central part of Columbus’ strategic transformation. I am very grateful for the trust the Board and the CEO have extended to me, and I look very much forward to joining Columbus and to be leading Columbus’ Finance operation”, says Brian Iversen.

Columbus’ Focus23 strategy implies a strategic transformation of the company with the ambition to become trusted digital advisor to larger companies in the retail, food, and manufacturing industries. A key priority in the Focus23 strategy is to drive profitable growth by focusing and simplifying the operation with increased customer centricity and a more digital advisory approach.

The appointment has no impact on Columbus’ financial outlook for 2022.

