Global Hearing Protection Devices Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026



Hearing protection devices are used as temporary noise control measures. These devices help in reducing noise that reaches ears of users in industrial, construction, mining and other such areas. Demand in the market is set to be driven by factors that include legislations which enforce standards of worker safety, employment rates, increasing awareness regarding safety among industrial workforce, rising sense of professionalism that accelerates acceptance of protective wear as part of worker`s paraphernalia, growing dynamism in the retail and services sector, and rise in career prospects for risky professions. Although personal protective gear is costlier than ordinary workwear, the sophistication and safety features provided far outweigh the costs involved. Hearing protection devices market sustained losses during the first half of 2020 on the back of steep decline in demand across end-use domains. The market is witnessing sequential improvement in terms of new orders with recovery in various end-use sectors.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hearing Protection Devices estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period. Earplugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Earmuffs segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Earplugs represent the leading segment because they feature higher compatibility with other personal protective gear, compared to earmuffs. In particular, the defense and law enforcement segment created high demand for earplugs because of their compact small size and lightweight nature, and ease of carrying and operations in confined work spaces, compared to bulkier noise-cancelling earmuffs.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $415.7 Million in 2026, While China is Forecast to Reach $263.1 Million by 2026



The Hearing Protection Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$415.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$263.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Rapid industrialization and rising manufacturing and construction activity in developing markets such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East is expected to lead to more widespread use of hearing protection devices. Growth will be especially be driven by increase in manufacturing works and infrastructure construction projects underway in developing markets of China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Korea.



Hearing Bands Segment to Reach $100.5 Million by 2026



Hearing Bands or Canal Caps are a cross between earplugs and earmuffs. Canal Caps are easy to use and the chances of outer ear canal infection are negligible. They are comparatively lighter than earmuffs. In the global Hearing Bands segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$58.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$84.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Slowdown in Major End-Use Markets Impacts Hearing Protection

Devices

Impact of COVID-19 on Major End-Use Markets

Construction Sector

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2022

Unemployment Due to COVID-19 in US Construction Industry: Top

States Ranked by Employment Loss (in %) March-November 2020

Mining Sector

Manufacturing Sites

US Job Losses in Manufacturing Sector: % Change in Employment

Levels for Feb-Apr 2020 and Feb-May 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q

2020, & 2Q 2020

Military & Defense Industry

Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Forestry

Hearing Protection Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Hearing Protection Devices: A Prelude

Noise Levels for Various Sound Sources

Types of Hearing Protection Devices

Types of Hearing Impairment

Types of Hearing Loss

Causes for Hearing Disorders

Noise Induced Hearing Loss: A Major Occupational Disorder

Incidence Of Hearing Loss By Profession

Permissible Noise Exposure Levels in Workplace

Market Outlook

Developing Economies: The Future Growth Engines

Overcoming Barriers to Adoption of Noise Control Devices: Key

to Demand Growth for Hearing Protection Devices

Competition

Product Portfolio of Leading Hearing Protection Device Companies

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Advancements & Innovations Brighten Market Prospects

Novel Hearing Protection Technologies: A Panacea to Rising

Incidence of Hearing Loss

Notable Product Developments

Integration of HPD with Respiratory and Communication Devices

Custom Molded Ear Plugs: A Vibrant Market

Customized Otoplastics Get Popular

Manufacturers Combine Safety with Style

Addressing the Needs of Intermittent Noise Exposure

Integration of Speech Enhancement Technology into Noise

Suppression Devices

Active Noise Reduction: Ideal for of Low-frequency Noise Levels

Ear Plug Fit Testing: A High Potential Technology

Manufacturers Offer Varying Sizes of Earplugs

Revival in Construction Activity to Lend Future Growth

Construction Sites: A High Growth Market

Sources of Noise Hazards at Construction Sites

Construction Companies Transition to Active Hearing Protection

Solutions

Resurgence in Oil and Gas Sector to Buoy Demand

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Military Hearing Health Benefits from Hearing Conservation

Programs

HPDs for Hearing Impaired Workers

Need for Lower Attenuating and Uniform Attenuating Hearing

Protectors

Dual Hearing Protection: Necessary for Extreme Noise Environments

Leading Regulatory Bodies: A Brief Overview

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

OSHA Guidelines

Noise Exposure Standards

OSHA - Permissible Noise Exposure Limits

National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)

Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)

American National Standards Institute (ANSI)



