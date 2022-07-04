Tintina Mines Announces Appointment of Juan Enrique Rassmuss as President and Chairman

TORONTO, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TTS) announces that Mr. Juan Andrés Morel, for personal reasons, has presented his resignation as President, Chairman and Director, effective June 30, 2022.

The Company also announces the appointment of Mr. Juan Enrique Rassmuss as President, Chairman and Director with effect from July 1, 2022 (Mr. Rassmuss already had served as President, Chairman of the Board and Director of Tintina from June 1, 2014 to November 29, 2021).

Mr. Rassmuss has more than 25 years of experience in managing and investing in mineral exploration and mining businesses in Chile, Peru and Canada. He currently serves as a board member and/or Chairman of several companies, including CEMIN Holding Minero (a copper and gold producer in Chile), CAP S.A. (Compañía de Aceros del Pacifico S.A., the leading iron ore and pellets producer on the American Pacific coast, the largest steel producer and the most important steel processing company in Chile) and its subsidiary CMP S.A. (Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A.). Mr. Rassmuss graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering at the Pontificia Universidad Católica (Chile).

“On behalf the Company, I would like to thank Mr. Morel for his contribution during his time as President Chairman and Director of Tintina and we wish Juan Andrés all the best in his future endeavors,” stated Eugenio Ferrari, CEO and Director of Tintina Mines.

About Tintina

Tintina is a Canadian-based company with over twenty years of experience in the junior mining industry. Tintina currently owns two main properties, both of which are located in Yukon. The common shares of Tintina are listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “TTS”.

Tintina Contact: