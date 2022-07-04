Global Pet Furniture Market is Projected to Reach US$ 9.2 Bn By 2032, Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pet furniture market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 5 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 6.2% CAGR , with the market size reaching US$ 9.2 Bn by 2032.



Rising pet adoption around the world has resulted in high demand for pet furniture. Increasing tendency of pet-parents to spend on premium and multi-functional products is expected to augment the growth in the market.

Increasing investments in research and development has led to the introduction of sustainable pet furniture products. Pet care products that provide health and comfort benefits, as well as entertainment for pets are gaining traction in the market.

In addition to this, players are launching new products at online retail channels to improve their regional presence. Consumers are preferring online retail channels across emerging economies due to lack of pet specialty stores. Increasing sales through digital platforms will propel growth in the market over the forecast period.

“Rising adoption of pet furniture across animal rescue organization, along with growing influence of pet humanization culture through social medial platforms will boost sales of pet furniture worldwide,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to lead the global pet furniture market, holding 40-45% of the total market share.

Trees and condos for cats will account for 30-30% of the total sales of pet furniture.

Based on pet type, the cats segment will emerge as a lucrative segment.

Demand for cotton-based pet furniture will remain high.

Sales of pet furniture through pet specialty stores will continue gaining traction.

Asia’s pet furniture market is forecasted to grow by a significant amount due to the increasing pet-adoption in major countries like India, China, and South Korea.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the global pet furniture market are FurHaven Pet Products, Aosom LLC, Go Pet Club LLC, PetPals Group Inc., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., MidWest Homes for Pets, North American Pet Products, Ware Pet Products, Shanghai Senful Pet Products Co. Ltd, Tuft and Paw Co., Fable Pets, Wild One Co., LayLo Pets Co., PetGear Inc., Nest Bedding Inc., Prevue Pet Products, and Pet So Good among others.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global pet furniture market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the pet furniture market based on by product type (houses, sofa & beds, trees & condos, and others), by pet type (dogs, cats, and others), by material type (cotton, plush, fabric, wood, and others), by sales channel (wholesalers/retailers, hypermarket/supermarket, direct sales, pet specialty stores, online stores, and other sales channel) across seven major regions.

Market by Category

By Product Type:

Houses

Sofa and Bed

Condos and Trees

Others

By Pet Type:

Dogs

Cats

Others





By Material Type:

Cotton

Plush

Fabric

Wood

Others





By Sales Channel:

Wholesalers/Retailers

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Direct Sales

Pet Specialty Stores

Online stores

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





