Computer Aided Drug Discovery Market to Grow $7.5 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Computer Aided Drug Discovery Market generated $2.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.48% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17201



Increased cases of chronic and unknown diseases, strategic alliances among market players, and rise in drug demand drive the growth of the global computer aided drug discovery market. However, shortage of skilled labor to operate computer-aided drug discovery solutions restricts the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario:

Owing to increased R&D activities among scientists, researchers, and biotechnological and biopharmaceutical companies to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease, the market for computer-aided drug discovery has grown at a faster rate.

The increase in transmutation rate of coronavirus motivated scientists worldwide to develop an effective treatment or drug against this lethal virus. As a result, the importance of research and drug discovery skyrocketed, driving the market growth.

Many companies improved their technology segments by investing a large portion of their revenue in research and development. Some businesses used partnerships and collaboration to expand their market presence in 2020.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global computer aided drug discovery market based type, therapeutic type, end user, and region.

Based on therapeutic area, the oncology segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including neurology, diabetes, respiratory disease, and cardiovascular disease.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17201?reqfor=covid



Based on end user, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biotechnology segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030 .

Based on region, North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global computer aided drug discovery market analyzed in the research include BOCSCI Inc., Bioduro-Sundia, Schrödinger, Inc., Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Aris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, and Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI).

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

ECG Monitoring System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



3D Printing Medical Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028



Downstream Processing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028



Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Disposable Incontinence Products Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Eye Drops and Lubricants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Veterinary Medicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Opioids Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.