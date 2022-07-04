WCM’s Return to Bay Street Program brings 13 women back into the finance industry

TORONTO, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WCM’s 2022 Return to Bay Street (RTBS) Program has had another successful year, with a total of 13 recipients. RTBS is an industry-wide collaboration that provides an on-ramp for experienced women returning to careers in capital markets. Since 2010, RTBS has relaunched the careers of 106 women in Canadian finance. This year, the program has on-ramped 13 women back to mid-level roles in the finance industry.

Congratulations to this year’s cohort of WCM RTBS recipients:

Tarang Agarwal, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

Caroline Cruickshank, CIBC Capital Markets

Mary Juwape, BMO Capital Markets

Kavi Khandelwal, TD Securities

Mary Macharia, RBC Capital Markets

Oyinkan Ogungbemile, RBC Capital Markets

Omobola Ogunti, BMO Capital Markets

Adeola Ogunyemi, Manulife Investment Management

Zhen Qin, BMO Wealth Management

Sue Ann Van Damme, Mackenzie Investments

RTBS Recipient, Manulife Investment Management

Catherine Winchell, Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Sabrina Wu, RBC Capital Markets



“The Women in Capital Markets Return to Bay Street program continues to provide high calibre professional women the opportunity to relaunch their careers in Finance. This year the broad outreach across networks sourced a tremendous number of candidates, giving sponsors a competitive edge in the advancement of workplace equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives,” said Mary Ann Mendes, WCM Co-Chair, BMO Financial Group. “As the founding sponsor of the WCM RTBS award, in line with their Zero Barriers to Inclusion Strategy, BMO is happy to welcome 3 recipients this year.”

Launched in 2010 by WCM and founding sponsor BMO Capital Markets—through funding from BMO’s Equity Through Education program— WCM's RTBS program is designed to facilitate the return to the workforce of experienced women who have previously held mid-level and senior positions in finance, have taken time away from their careers, and are now interested in returning. Each recipient named above receives a paid work contract at an RTBS partner institution, an education grant, mentorship, and a one-year WCM Membership. By offering this program, WCM and its 2022 RTBS partners — BMO Capital Markets, BMO Wealth Management, CIBC, Mackenzie Investments, Manulife, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Onex & Gluskin Sheff, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, TD Securities and TD Asset Management (a division of TD Wealth) — are proactively accelerating women’s representation in the capital markets industry.

“WCM is thrilled to see a tremendous number of qualified women returning to the industry through the RTBS program. We are grateful to our sponsors for their support of the program and their work in helping the program grow beyond traditional capital markets roles. We wish all the 2022 recipients the best of luck in their new roles,” said Lara Zink, President and CEO of WCM.



About WCM

WCM is a national not-for-profit organization founded in 1995. We execute our mission through:

Building equity literacy Amplifying diverse talent Uniting Canada’s finance industry



Our partners include the major Canadian bank-owned dealers, independent and foreign dealers, asset managers, insurance firms, major pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. Our community of 3,500 professional and student members makes WCM the largest network of professionals in Canadian finance who have come together to vote for increased equity, diversity and inclusion.

Ways to support our mission towards equity and diversity:

Become a WCM member at wcm.ca/join

Support WCM research by completing future surveys and sharing with colleagues

Amplify and share WCM research and reports internally at your firm, in your network, and on social media



