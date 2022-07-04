New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Guitars Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290046/?utm_source=GNW





The global electric guitar market is expected to grow from $2.61 billion in 2021 to $2.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The electric guitar market is expected to grow to $3.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The electric guitars market consists of sales of electric guitars by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that refer to a guitar with electric or magnetic pickups that allow the sound to be enhanced and broadcast through a loudspeaker.The electric guitar is a sound-producing instrument with a wooden body and steel strings.



It converts the vibrations of its strings into electrical impulses, which are then reproduced as sound by loudspeakers, using one or more pickups.



The main types of electric guitars are electric acoustic guitar, seven-string guitar, solid-body guitar, hollow body guitar, and other types.Electro-acoustic guitars are simply acoustic guitars that are equipped with a pickup, and often a preamp so that they can be plugged into an amp or PA for live performance.



The different prices include low, medium, high, and are distributed through various channels such as online, and offline. These are used by professionals, learners, and individual amateurs.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electric guitar market in 2021. The regions covered in the electric guitars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electric guitar market in 2021. The regions covered in the electric guitars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing interest in music is a major factor driving the growth of the electric guitars market.People are showing interest in music, as music refreshes the soul and is an excellent source of entertainment.



Electric guitars, including gemstones and essence, are crucial in popular music genres, and the fashionability of these genres is motivating many people to learn to play the guitar. For instance, according to the Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), a US-based manufacturer of musical instruments, 16 million new guitarists were taking up the instrument in the first half of 2021, with nearly 1 million acoustic guitar imports and 96.50 lakh electric guitar imports, a 35% increase over historic averages. Therefore, the rising interest in music is expected to propel the growth of the electric guitars market going forward.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the electric guitar market.Major companies operating in the electric guitars sector are focused on partnerships or collaboration to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, in November 2021, ESP guitars, a Japan-based manufacturer of electric guitars collaborated with Finally.The goal of this collaboration was to create a series of limited-edition digital assets based on the company’s Pyrography electric guitars.



Finally is a US-based company that specializes in producing and distributing non-fungible tokens (NFT) for the music, sports, and entertainment industries.Further, In October 2021, Fender, a US-based company that manufactures guitars, basses, amplifiers, and other related equipment collaborated with a luxury car brand, Lexus.



The objective of this collaboration was to create a unique electric guitar known as the LC Lexus Stratocaster. The Lexus LC Stratocaster would encapsulate Lexus’ desire for bold design and smart technology. Lexus is a Japan-based manufacturer of luxury cars.



In November 2021, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), a US-based company that manufactures guitars, basses, amplifiers, and other related equipment acquired PreSonus Audio Electronics for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of PreSonus Audio Electronics will bring an ecosystem that seamlessly blends hardware and software to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for customers at all stages of their creative journey.



PreSonus Audio Electronics is a US-based company that manufactures professional audio equipment including electric guitars.



The countries covered in the electric guitars market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

