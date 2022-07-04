Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market Anticipated to Hit $7,727.7 Million, Growing with 5.9% CAGR in 2019-2026 Timeframe [210-Pages] | Issued by Research Dive

New York, USA, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global industrial sludge treatment chemical market . As per the report, the global market is projected to surpass $7,727.7 million and grow with a CAGR of 5.9% in the estimated period, 2019-2026. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the industrial sludge treatment chemical market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.

Factors Impacting the Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market Growth:

The global industrial sludge treatment chemical market growth is propelling owing to mounting need for industrial sludge removal methods in the rapidly growing industrial sector worldwide. Furthermore, growing practices of converting sludge into agricultural fertilizers is projected to reveal lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the estimated period. However, massive investments involved in the water treatment processes and reduced sludge generation, as few companies have enhanced their waste water treatment methods to reduce the discharge of wastewater, are expected to deter the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments the global industrial sludge treatment chemical market based on type, sludge type, process treatment, end use, and region.

Focculants Type Sub-Segment to Observe Notable Growth

The focculants sub-segment of the type segment surpassed $996.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow significantly, garnering $1,684.6 million by 2026. This growth is mainly owing to the widespread usage of flocculants in the treatments used for isolation of insoluble contaminants.

Primary Treatment Sub-Segment to Hold Leading Market Share

The primary treatment sub-segment of the sludge type segment is foreseen to grow profoundly and surpass $1,669.1 million by 2026. This growth is mainly because primary treatment eliminates maximum contaminants like organic phosphorus, heavy metals, and some organic nitrogen.

Dewatering & Drying Treatment Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market

The dewatering & drying treatment sub-segment of the process treatment segment is predicted to lead the market and hit $1,700.1 million by 2026. This growth is mainly accredited to the mounting adoption of dewatering & drying treatments in chemical and food & beverage industries across the globe.

Personal Care & Chemical Sub-Segment to Witness Remarkable Growth

The personal care & chemical sub-segment of the end use segment is predicted to experience outstanding growth by 2026. This growth is mainly accredited to the growing development of personal care product industries and rising number of chemical production units that produce massive amounts of wastewater, which is directly increasing the need for sludge treatment chemicals.

Asia-Pacific Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market to Perceive Swift Rise

The report examines the global industrial sludge treatment chemical market across numerous regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to increase at an accelerated pace and garner $2,287.4 million by 2026. The growth of this region market is mostly owing to the rising number of production and manufacturing companies in the region that generate massive quantities of sludge.

Key Players in the Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market:

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global industrial sludge treatment chemical market including

Ovivo Inc Accepta Water Treatment The Dow Chemical Company Kamira OYJ BASF SE Amcon Inc. Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Ecolab Incorporated Beckart Environment Hubbard-Hall Inc. GE Water & Process Technologies

