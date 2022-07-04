New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Canned Meat Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290045/?utm_source=GNW





The global canned meat market is expected to grow from $14.55 billion in 2021 to $15.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The canned meat market is expected to grow to $17.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%.



The canned meat market consists of sales of canned meat by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to the fresh and ready- to eat meat, preserved in cold storage.Canned meat contains proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, fibers, and other nutrients that are essential for a balanced diet.



People choose canned meat because it can be stored for a longer amount of time and is easier to preserve.



The main types of products in canned meat are seafood meats, poultry meats, red meat, and other products.Poultry meat refers to canned meat of chicken, goose, duck, turkey, game birds, and rabbit that involves freezing the meat in time at specific temperatures.



It is distributed through supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, and other distribution channels and is employed in several applications such as private use, commercial and industrial use.



North America was the largest region in the canned meat market in 2021.Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the canned meat market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for canned seafood is expected to propel the growth of the canned meat market going forward.Seafood refers to any type of sea life considered edible by humans, most notably fish and shellfish.



People are preferring canned food because it is preserved at precise temperatures and is regarded as a high-protein, convenient food, as a result, the increasing demand for canned seafood increases the demand for the canned meat market.For instance, according to the ministry of foreign affairs in Europe, Canned tuna, the most popular canned fish in 2019, and the most important canned fish in Europe, saw an almost 12% increase in demand from January to May 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019.



Therefore, the increase in demand for canned seafood drives the growth of the canned meat market.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the canned meat market.Major companies operating in the canned meat sector are focused on partnerships to strengthen their position.



For instance, in October 2021, Hormel Foods Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of canned meat partnered with The Better Meat Co, a US-based food processing company. Through this partnership, the two companies will work together to develop the next generation of great-tasting, wholesome, and sustainable alternative protein products with The Better Meat Co.’s innovative Rhiza mycoprotein ingredient. Further, in May 2021, Dada Group, a China-based on-demand delivery, and retail platform partnered with Tyson Foods, a US-based processor and marketer of canned meat. Through this partnership, Data Group will lead the trend of the fresh meat category in the field of on-demand retail in China.



In August 2021, Bolton Group, an Italian manufacturer of consumer products acquired Wild Planet Foods for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition strengthens Bolton Group by increasing its presence in the US tuna market and both the companies will work together to develop a responsible supply chain of excellence.



Wild Planet Foods is a US-based manufacturer of canned meat.



The countries covered in the canned meat market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

