Lotus Extract Market is Predicted to Rise at a CAGR of 9.3% during the Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of global lotus extract market is likely to stand at a valuation of US$ 69 Mn in 2022. The market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2032. The revenue of lotus extract market is anticipated to attain value of US$ 168.7 Mn by 2032. The antioxidant capabilities of lotus flower extract help shield skin from the harmful effects of free radicals produced by numerous environmental aggressors. Lotus extract from the petals is used regularly to enhance the firmness as well as smoothness of skin in Ayurvedic skincare. Vitamin B complex (great for anti-aging properties), vitamin C (necessary for immunity and skin lightening), and a number of essential minerals for healthy hair and skin are also included. Hair and skin benefits obtained from lotus extract is likely to present tremendous growth opportunities for leading players in the lotus extract market.



The extract of the lotus flower is an instance of a substance that is likely to be a perfect complement to any skincare regimen. Natural plant ingredients present in lotus extract including vitamins, antioxidants, fatty acids, flavonoids, soothing, minerals, and anti-inflammatory properties aid to detoxify the skin. Organic lotus extract is one of the important types of lotus extract that is gaining traction in recent years.

The proteins and fatty acids present in lotus flower nurture the skin and also provide skin-balancing properties that assist in controlling the body's production of sebum. This aids in the prevention of blackheads, acne, and blocked pores in those with oily skin. This floral extract is suggested for use in rejuvenating, moisturizing, as well as emollient beauty and cosmetic products. These days, a number of moisturizers use lotus flowers to hydrate the skin. Such extensive use in the beauty and cosmetic industries is likely to drive future demand for lotus extract. Europe is estimated to be a fastest growing market for lotus extract.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84790

Key Findings of Market Report

It aids in the elimination of skin toxins. The moisture levels of the skin is likely to be restored by this miraculous flower extract. Lotus extract is frequently used as an ingredient in beauty products throughout the winter. A gentle, efficient skincare product made from plants, the extract of lotus flower is ideal for all skin types.





Due to its many medicinal properties and market applications, lotus extract is highly sought after for a range of uses. Recent developments in the lotus extract market include its use as weight reduction supplements. Rising incidences of obesity and health issues connected to weight gain are expected to drive growth of the global market.





The components of the lotus, including its rhizomes, roots, leaves, petals, and stems, have medicinal qualities, which is expected to drive demand for lotus extract. These parts of the lotus including tannins, alkaloids, phytochemicals, rhizomes and flavonoids are all useful. Strong antioxidants related to weight reduction and enhanced cardiovascular health include flavonoids and tannins. Additionally, utilization of lotus extract lowers blood pressure as well as improves circulation of blood.



Get Covid 19 Analysis: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=84790

Global Lotus Extract Market: Growth Drivers

The treating problems associated with menstruation bleeding has long been practiced with lotus extracts. Since they contain a lot of phytochemicals and have anti-coagulant properties, liquid lotus extracts are effective at controlling blood clots and uterine bleeding in the body. Additionally, it can also be utilized to halt severe piles' related bleeding.





It has high fiber content and can promote strong intestinal peristalsis, which makes it possible for digestion to get rid of impurities. Lotus extract can also improve erectile dysfunction, enhance sleep, decrease anxiety, work as a natural aphrodisiac, and many other things. The development and expansion of several end-user verticals, including the pharmaceutical industry, is likely to work in favor of the market.



Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84790

Global Lotus Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Mother Herbs Private Ltd.

Mane KANCOR

Hawaii Pharm LLC.

Texas Natural Supply LLC

HDDES GROUP

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84790

Global Lotus Extract Market: Segmentation

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Extraction Method

Solvent Extraction

SCFE

Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Nordic

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Browse More Food & Beverages Market Research Reports by TMR:

Europe Wheat Starch Market - Europe Wheat Starch Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a Europe wheat starch market share of US$ 3.7 Bn by 2030

PHO Oils Market - PHO Oils Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a pho oils market share of US$ 45.5 Mn by 2031

Asia Pacific Shrimp Balls Market - Asia Pacific Shrimp Balls Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a Asia pacific shrimp balls market share of US$ 135 Mn by 2031

Single Cell Protein Market - Single Cell Protein Market is likely to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a single cell protein market share of US$ 24.5 Mn by 2030

North America Potato Protein Market - North America Potato Protein Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a North America potato protein market share of US$ 67.9 Mn by 2031

Fondant Market - Fondant Market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a fondant market share of US$ 774 Mn by 2030

Weight Management Market - Weight Management Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a weight management market share of US$ 11.1 Bn by 2030

Energy Supplements Market - Energy Supplements Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a energy supplements market share of US$ 25 Bn by 2030

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com