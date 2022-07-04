Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 26 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 24/6/2022
|339,119
|550.90
|186,820,039
|Monday, 27 June 2022
|36
|485.00
|17,460
|Tuesday, 28 June 2022
|1,332
|496.93
|661,910
|Wednesday, 29 June 2022
|3,420
|501.83
|1,716,260
|Thursday, 30 June 2022
|3,561
|500.04
|1,780,658
|Friday, 1 July 2022
|1,644
|495.81
|815,117
|In the period 27/6/2022 - 1/7/2022
|9,993
|499.49
|4,991,405
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 1/7/2022
|349,112
|549.43
|191,811,444
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,869,836 treasury shares corresponding to 7.33% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
