Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 26 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 24/6/2022 339,119 550.90 186,820,039 Monday, 27 June 2022 36 485.00 17,460 Tuesday, 28 June 2022 1,332 496.93 661,910 Wednesday, 29 June 2022 3,420 501.83 1,716,260 Thursday, 30 June 2022 3,561 500.04 1,780,658 Friday, 1 July 2022 1,644 495.81 815,117 In the period 27/6/2022 - 1/7/2022 9,993 499.49 4,991,405 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 1/7/2022 349,112 549.43 191,811,444 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,869,836 treasury shares corresponding to 7.33% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments