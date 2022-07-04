Peptide Therapeutics Market is estimated to be US$ 66.18 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The joining of two or more amino acid monomers via amide bonds forms peptides. The size of a peptide is what separates it from a protein. Peptides are defined as compounds that include no more than 50 amino acids. Peptides work by attaching to particular cell surface receptors, acting as mimics of receptor ligands, and assisting on the cell membrane to treat disorders. The last ten years have seen a resurgence in interest and scientific momentum in the field of peptide drug discovery as peptide therapeutic companies have learned to appreciate the role that peptide pharmaceuticals can play in addressing unmet medical needs and how this class of compounds can be an excellent complement or even a preferable alternative to small molecule and biological therapeutics. Rising rates of cancer and metabolic illnesses, increased funding for the study and development of novel drugs, and advancements in peptide therapy technology are all driving factors in the market.

Region Analysis:

The growing demand for diagnostics for cancer and other diseases, as well as the expanding biotechnology industry, are the main drivers of the peptide therapeutics market's expansion in North America, which currently holds a dominant position in the global market. Government funding on research & development is also predicted to increase, which will help the peptide therapeutics industry maintain its dominance. The region's robust biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries play a significant role in the market expansion of peptide therapies.

Key Highlights:

In September 2021, In order to find more innovative peptide therapeutics, Nimble Therapeutics and Incyte agreed into a strategic research partnership.

In May 2021, ISSAR Pharmaceuticals made the choice to licence out its new chemical entities (NCEs) based on peptides for various unmet healthcare requirements of the people, making it affordable and accessible for better health outcomes. These NCEs have a pre-IND application and a US patent.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market size accounted for US$ 36.76 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 66.18 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.10%. The global peptide therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, route of administration and region.

Based on Type, Peptide Therapeutics Market is segmented into branded peptide therapeutics and generic peptide therapeutics.

Based on Application, Peptide Therapeutics Market is segmented into cancer, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease, respiratory disease, infectious disease and others.

Based on Route of Administration, Peptide Therapeutics Market is segmented into oral administration, parenteral administration and others.

By Region, the Peptide Therapeutics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Peptide Therapeutics Market:

Key players in the global Peptide Therapeutics Market include Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche AG), Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG and Teva Pharmaceutical Limited.

Scope of the Report:

