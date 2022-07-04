Total Voting Rights

| Source: Vast Resources PLC Vast Resources PLC

Maidstone, UNITED KINGDOM

4 July 2022

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”), Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces:

As at the date of this announcement the Company's issued share capital consists of 1,465,643,324 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.1p each, with voting rights ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury and accordingly the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 1,465,643,324.

The above figure of 1,465,643,324 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea – CEO
Andrew Hall – CCO

www.vastplc.com
+44 (0) 20 7846 0974
Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser 
Roland Cornish 
James Biddle

www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited – Joint Broker
Toby Gibbs / James Thomas (Corporate Advisory)

www.shorecapmarkets.co.uk
 +44 (0) 20 7408 4050
Axis Capital Markets Limited – Joint Broker
Kamran Hussain

www.axcap247.com
 +44 (0) 20 3206 0320
St Brides Partners Limted
Susie Geliher
Charlotte Page

www.stbridespartners.co.uk 
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177