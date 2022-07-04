SE Ranking Reached the 1000 Reviews Landmark on G2

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SE Ranking , an all-in-one SEO software, celebrates its 1000th review on G2 , a reputable peer-to-peer SaaS product review platform.

G2 is a review hub designed to help users choose the right software and services for their business based on real-user feedback. Unlike other review platforms, leaving feedback on G2 requires a lot of effort on the user's part.

From identity validation to an extensive questionnaire, users are supposed to dedicate a fair amount of time to submit a review. The moderation process is also strict—the G2 team closely analyzes every feedback and marks partner or competitor reviews accordingly.

Given the complicated review submission and moderation process, reaching the 1000-reviews landmark is certainly an achievement to celebrate. Still, what makes SE Ranking’s team so proud is not just the sheer number of reviews but the valuable insights they provide:

“We at SE Ranking are strong believers in business growth fueled by user feedback. SE Ranking has come a long way from being a new kid on the block in the world of SEO software to growing into an extensive suite with dedicated tools for every imaginable SEO task. At every stage, user feedback helped us build a roadmap and focus on the features that brought immediate tangible value to our users.”— Bogdan Babyak, CMO at SE Ranking.

Most of the reviews SE Ranking received on G2 praise the platform for its advanced functionality paired with an intuitive interface and responsive customer care team, who genuinely strive to provide an exceptional experience to every user.

With an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5, SE Ranking definitely stands out from the crowd of similar SEO suites. Customers’ apprehension allows SE Ranking to get recognized in G2 listings every time G2 publishes a new report.

SE Ranking has been recognized in G2’s 2022 Summer Report as a leader across 15 award categories: Leaders of Summer 2022, The Easiest-to-Use SEO Solution, The Most Implementable Software, The Easiest Setup, and The Easiest Admin. SE Ranking was also named High Performer and Momentum Leader.

According to SE Ranking team members, such a recognition became possible because the user-centric approach has always been at the core of SE Ranking values.

