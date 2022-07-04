Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to Host Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will hold its second quarter 2022 conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).



Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bip.brookfield.com/bip.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register by conference call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI29199682e89f4f478a930bfbc9a37e32

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y3c83sf3

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com/bip .

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with approximately US$725 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com .

