Global Iris Biometrics Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026
Iris recognition represents a biometric identification technique that scans both or one iris of a person`s eye and uses pattern recognition approach for high-resolution and distortion-free images of the iris. Based on unique traits of the iris, the technology presents a highly secure method of identification and authentication. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing adoption of advanced security systems across government organizations and industries for authentication and identification purposes. Increasing need for authentication and rising support from governments are the key factors supporting growth. Further, the growing need for surveillance in public areas, criminal identification and e-passport are also aiding market growth. Rising application of biometric recognition in e-commerce, and implementation of hosted security system on the cloud, are anticipated to augment interest in authentication and security. Sustained high growth in eGovernment services and subsequently growing adoption effective biometric technologies for government ID programs would help sustain the momentum for iris biometrics market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Iris Biometrics estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 56.7% share of the global Iris Biometrics market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $676.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $752.1 Million by 2026
The Iris Biometrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$676.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.88% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$752.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 9.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$859 Million by the end of the analysis period. Rising preference for biometric technologies in airport security and immigration control applications will especially drive demand for iris biometrics in developing regions. Countries such as India have already embarked on mass identity campaigning which includes Unique Identification (UIDAI) project, the largest biometric project of its kind in the world to capture demographic and biometric data of residents. Rapid expansion in construction in commercial, public and residential domains in the region is likely to create new opportunities for biometrics based access control systems. North American iris biometrics market benefits from the presence of leading players and increasing R&D investment to develop advanced technology. The region is witnessing increasing adoption of high-security platforms due to rising cases of cybercrimes, cross-border illegal activities and terrorist attacks.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Biometrics Market
Rising Focus on Identity Amidst the Pandemic Drives Changes in
Biometrics Field
Contactless Biometric Technologies Poised to Make Gains Amidst
COVID-19 Outbreak
Iris-based Identity Authentication Systems Witness Growth
during Pandemic
An Introduction to Biometrics Technology
Physiological and Behavioral Characteristics
Verification and Identification
Biometrics Technology: Using Biological Traits for
Identification & Verification
Global Biometrics Market Breakdown of Revenues by Technology:
(in %): 2020E
Global Biometrics Market Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use
(in %): 2020E
Iris Biometrics Technology: A Prelude
How It Works?
Iris Biometrics Market: Uniqueness of Human Iris Enables Use as
Identification Technology
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Iris Scanners Hold Major Share of the Market
Contactless Identification Presents Iris Biometrics as Ideal
Technology for Healthcare Sector
Iris Recognition Gains Marked Adoption across Diverse Verticals
Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Adoption of Iris
Biometrics
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Iris Biometrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cloud Solutions Boost Adoption of Iris Recognition Technologies
Blockchain & Iris Recognition Opens Opportunities for Identity
Verification in Various Industries
Border Control & Immigration Emerges as a Promising Market for
Biometric Systems
Rising Prominence of Iris Biometrics for Travel & Immigration
Control
National ID Programs Build Opportunities for Iris Biometric
Systems
Penetration of Iris Technology in Consumer Electronics
Continues to Grow
Rising Adoption of Biometrics in Mobile Devices Augur Well for
Iris Recognition Market: Percentage of Devices Sold with
Biometric Technologies for 2016-2020
Growing Role of Biometrics in Addressing Fraud and Security
Breaches to Propel Use of Iris Recognition Technology in BFSI
Industry
Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market
Size (in US$ Thousand) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Iris Biometrics Poised for Strong Growth in BFSI Sector
Rise in Internet and Mobile Banking: A Business Case for Iris
Recognition Market
Global Online Banking Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Biometrics-based Authentication at ATMs on Rise
Rise in ATM Installations Presents Opportunity for Iris
Biometrics: Global Installed Base of ATMs in Millions for
2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025
Demand for Iris Biometric Systems Rises from Law Enforcement
Agencies
Prisons & Detention Centers Bank on Iris Biometrics
Automobile Industry: A New Growth Avenue
Iris Biometrics Poised for a Larger Role in Airport Sector
Aviation Industry Hard Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY % Change
in RPKs and ASKs by Region for June 2020
Iris Recognition to Expedite Check In and Boarding at Airports
Healthcare Emerges as a High Growth Market for Iris Biometrics
Hygiene Concerns Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic Create Business
Case for Iris Biometrics
Iris Biometrics Well Suited to Mitigate Hospital Patient
Identification Issues
Physical Access Control Implementations: A Notable Application
of Iris Biometric Technology
System & Network Access Control Presents Considerable Market
Opportunity
Use of Iris Biometrics for Attendance & Workforce Management to
Grow in Prominence
Iris Biometrics Set to Leverage Campus/University Applications
E-Commerce Sector Presents Significant Opportunity for Iris
Recognition Technology
Technology Integration Gives Rise to Multi-Modal Applications
Technology Developments to Transform the Iris Biometrics Market
Advanced Hand Held Devices to Bring Portability to Iris Biometrics
Key Issues Facing the Iris Biometrics Market
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Scanners by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
PCs/Laptops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for PCs/Laptops by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tablets & Notebooks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Tablets & Notebooks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartphones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED STATES
Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Banks Favor Use of Iris Biometrics to Prevent Fraud & Data Theft
US Biometrics Technology Market by End-Use (In %): 2020E
Growing Security Concerns Ups Demand for Biometric Systems
Iris Biometrics to Expedite Screening Process
Iris Biometrics for Criminal Profiling
Hospitals Turn to Iris Biometrics for Right Patient
Table 27: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &
Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Scanners,
PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 33: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Iris Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Iris Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops,
Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and
Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Iris Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 39: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &
Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and
Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Coronavirus Crisis Augments Use of Iris Recognition Technology
Table 45: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &
Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and
Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 51: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Iris Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Iris Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops,
Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and
Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Iris Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 57: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Iris Biometrics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Iris Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Iris Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops,
Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and
Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 63: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Iris Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Iris Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Iris Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops,
Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and
Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 69: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Iris Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &
Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and
Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 75: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Growing Popularity of Biometrics in Banking Operations
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &
Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Scanners,
PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 81: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris
Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Iris Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Iris Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops,
Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and
Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Iris Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
India
COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts India to Consider Iris Scans and
Facial Recognition to Authenticate AePS Users
UIDAI: A Major Biometrics Project in India
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Iris Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Iris Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops,
Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and
Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Iris Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Iris Biometrics Market in Middle East
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Iris Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Iris Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops,
Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and
Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 99: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Iris Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
